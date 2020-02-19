Pre-Race Info

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 18, 2020) – Below is a look at some of the top statistical performers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, going into the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

 

2020 Driver Standings – Top 30

Rank

Drivers

Points

Starts

Wins

Stage Wins

Playoff Pts

Top 5s

Top 10s

Poles

1

Denny Hamlin

50

1

1

1

6

1

1

0

2

Ryan Blaney

43

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

3

Kevin Harvick

39

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

4

Chris Buescher

38

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

5

Ryan Newman

36

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

6

Kyle Larson

35

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

7

Chase Elliott

34

1

0

1

1

0

0

0

8

David Ragan

33

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

32

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

10

Aric Almirola

32

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

11

Clint Bowyer

31

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

12

Austin Dillon

30

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

13

Joey Logano

30

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

14

Corey LaJoie

29

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

15

Bubba Wallace

28

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

16

John Hunter Nemechek #

26

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

17

Matt DiBenedetto

25

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

18

Erik Jones

24

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

19

Michael McDowell

23

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

20

Alex Bowman

22

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

21

Jimmie Johnson

22

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

22

Brennan Poole #

21

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

23

Christopher Bell #

18

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

24

Martin Truex Jr.

16

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

25

Kyle Busch

12

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

26

William Byron

11

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

27

Tyler Reddick #

10

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

28

Ryan Preece

8

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

29

Ty Dillon

8

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

30

Brad Keselowski

8

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

 


LAS VEGAS-SPECIFIC STATISTICS

(Driver loop stats below are from 2005 – Present)

 

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford)

  • Three top fives, five top 10s; one pole
  • Average finish of 9.857, second-best
  • Average Running Position of 12.072, seventh-best
  • Driver Rating of 92, ninth-best
  • 59 Fastest Laps Run, 10th-best
  • 1,275 Laps in the Top 15 (68%), 13th-most
  • 248 Quality Passes, 14th-most

 

 

Kyle Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

  • One win, seven top fives, nine top 10s; two poles
  • Average finish of 10.875, third-best
  • Average Running Position of 10.23, second-best
  • Driver Rating of 101.8, fourth-best
  • 207 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-best
  • 3,327 Laps in the Top 15 (77.4%), second-most
  • 642 Quality Passes, second-most

 

 

Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)

  • Two top fives, five top 10s; two poles
  • Average finish of 23.125, 13th-best
  • Average Running Position of 15.742, 12th-best
  • Driver Rating of 83, 11th-best
  • 66 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best
  • 2,195 Laps in the Top 15 (51.1%), ninth-most
  • 430 Quality Passes, ninth-most

 

 

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

  • Two top fives, three top 10s
  • Average finish of 20.667, 11th-best
  • Average Running Position of 10.765, fourth-best
  • Driver Rating of 95.5, seventh-best
  • 72 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-best
  • 1,367 Laps in the Top 15 (85.1%), 12th-most
  • 325 Quality Passes, 12th-most

Las Vegas Race Data:

Track race record:

Joey Logano, Ford

154.849 mph, (2:35:11), 03-03-19

 

2019 race winner:

Joey Logano, Ford

154.849 mph, (2:35:11), 03-03-19

 

 

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

  • Two top fives, seven top 10s
  • Average finish of 13.813, ninth-best
  • Average Running Position of 14.502, 10th-best
  • Driver Rating of 83, 10th-best
  • 46 Fastest Laps Run, 12th-best
  • 2,419 Laps in the Top 15 (56.3%), seventh-most
  • 599 Quality Passes, fourth-most

 

 

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

  • Two wins, seven top fives, ten top 10s; one pole
  • Average finish of 13.588, eighth-best
  • Average Running Position of 10.722, third-best
  • Driver Rating of 104, series-best
  • 340 Fastest Laps Run, second-best
  • 3,405 Laps in the Top 15 (74.6%), series-most
  • 566 Quality Passes, sixth-most

 

 

Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

  • Four wins, six top fives, nine top 10s
  • Average finish of 12.118, seventh-best
  • Average Running Position of 10.938, fifth-best
  • Driver Rating of 102.9, third-best
  • 463 Fastest Laps Run, series-best
  • 3,227 Laps in the Top 15 (70.7%), third-most
  • 681 Quality Passes, series-most

 

 

Erik Jones (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

  • One top 10; one pole
  • Average finish of 22.4, 12th-best
  • Average Running Position of 17.367, 13th-best
  • Driver Rating of 81.9, 12th-best
  • 32 Fastest Laps Run, 13th-best
  • 902 Laps in the Top 15 (67.3%), 16th-most
  • 192 Quality Passes, 18th-most

 

 

Las Vegas Qualifying Data:

Track qualifying record:

Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

196.328 mph. 27.505 secs. 03-04-16

 

2019 pole winner:

Kevin Harvick, Ford

180.517 mph. 29.914 secs. 03-01-19

 

 

 

 

Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Team Penske Ford)

  • Three wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s; one pole
  • Average finish of 11.615, sixth-best
  • Average Running Position of 12.627, ninth-best
  • Driver Rating of 95.5, sixth-best
  • 241 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-best
  • 2,368 Laps in the Top 15 (67.8%), eighth-most
  • 423 Quality Passes, 10th-most

 

 

Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)

  • Three top fives, five top 10s
  • Average finish of 11.0, fifth-best
  • Average Running Position of 12.555, eighth-best
  • Driver Rating of 93.7, eighth-best
  • 73 Fastest Laps Run, seventh-best
  • 1,426 Laps in the Top 15 (66.6%), 11th-most
  • 330 Quality Passes, 11th-most

 

 

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)

  • One win, five top fives, nine top 10s; one pole
  • Average finish of 8.538, series-best
  • Average Running Position of 9.162, series-best
  • Driver Rating of 103.3, second-best
  • 195 Fastest Laps Run, sixth-best
  • 2,787 Laps in the Top 15 (79.8%), sixth-most
  • 505 Quality Passes, seventh-most

 

 

Martin Truex Jr (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

  • Two wins, five top fives, eight top 10s
  • Average finish of 10.875, fourth-best
  • Average Running Position of 11.38, sixth-best
  • Driver Rating of 97.6, fifth-best
  • 243 Fastest Laps Run, third-best
  • 3,043 Laps in the Top 15 (70.8%), fourth-most
  • 613 Quality Passes, third-most

 

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Top 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

Driver

Races

Poles

Wins

Top Fives

Top 10s

DNFs

Average Finish

Driver Rating

1

Denny Hamlin

16

0

0

2

7

1

13.8

83.0

2

Ryan Blaney

7

1

0

3

5

0

9.9

92.0

3

Kevin Harvick

21

1

2

7

10

2

14.2

104.0

4

Chris Buescher

6

0

0

0

0

0

19.2

57.4

5

Ryan Newman

21

1

0

4

10

2

15.7

80.5

6

Kyle Larson

8

0

0

3

5

0

11.0

93.7

7

Chase Elliott

6

0

0

2

3

3

20.7

95.5

8

David Ragan

15

0

0

0

1

1

26.5

49.8

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

9

0

0

0

1

1

21.7

73.0

10

Aric Almirola

13

0

0

0

3

3

22.2

66.5

11

Clint Bowyer

16

1

0

1

4

0

18.3

72.1

12

Austin Dillon

9

0

0

1

1

0

15.9

77.9

13

Joey Logano

13

1

1

5

9

0

8.5

103.3

14

Corey Lajoie

4

0

0

0

0

1

27.5

41.4

15

Bubba Wallace

4

0

0

0

0

1

27.0

50.3

16

John H Nemechek

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

0.0

* – Based on last 17 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2005 – 2019).

 

 

 

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Top Five Loop Data Leaders

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

Driver Rating

Average Running Position

Laps in The Top 15

Drivers

Driver Rating

Drivers

Avg. Running Pos.

Drivers

Laps in Top 15

Kevin Harvick

104.0

Joey Logano

9.162

Kevin Harvick

3,405 (74.6%)

Joey Logano

103.3

Kyle Busch

10.230

Kyle Busch

3,327 (77.4%)

Jimmie Johnson

102.9

Kevin Harvick

10.722

Jimmie Johnson

3,227 (70.7%)

Kyle Busch

101.8

Chase Elliott

10.765

Martin Truex Jr

3,043 (70.8%)

Martin Truex Jr.

97.6

Jimmie Johnson

10.938

Ryan Newman

2,820 (61.8%)

 

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

 

History

  • The construction to build the superspeedway known today as Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) began in 1995. Speedway Motorsports Inc. acquired the property in 1998.
  • The first NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race won by Ken Schrader on Nov. 2, 1996.
  • The first NASCAR Cup Series race was held on March 1, 1998. Dale Jarrett won the pole for the event and Mark Martin won the race.
  • In 2006, the track was reconfigured to include progressive banking.
  • In total there have been 24 NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • The 1.5-mile track has hosted one race per season from 1998 to 2017; starting in 2018, Las Vegas has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series events per season.

 

Starts

  • In total 160 different drivers have competed in at least one NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; 126 in more than one.
  • Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 21 starts each.
  • A total of six drivers have made their NASCAR Cup Series career debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Stanton Barrett (1999), Kyle Busch (2004), Timmy Hill (2012), Jon Wood, Aric Almirola (2007) and Cole Custer (2018).
  • Daniel Hemric (two starts) leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 5.5.
  • Joey Logano (13 starts) leads the NASCAR Cup Series among active drivers in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 8.9.

 

Top 10 in Average Starting Position at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

Rank

All-Time Drivers

Avg. Start

Starts

Rank

Active Drivers

Avg. Start

Starts

1

Daniel Hemric

5.5

2

1

Joey Logano

8.9

13

2

Joey Logano

8.9

13

2

Kyle Busch

9.6

17

3

Jerry Nadeau

9.4

6

3

Chase Elliott

9.7

6

4

Kyle Busch

9.6

17

4

Kurt Busch

9.8

20

5

Chase Elliott

9.7

6

5

Kyle Larson

10.3

8

6

Kurt Busch

9.8

20

6

Brad Keselowski

11.2

13

7

Kyle Larson

10.3

8

7

Erik Jones

12.4

5

8

Scott Riggs

10.8

7

8

Jimmie Johnson

12.6

20

9

Kasey Kahne

10.9

15

9

Ryan Blaney

12.9

7

10

Brad Keselowski

11.2

13

10

Austin Dillon

14.2

9

 

Poles

NASCAR Cup Series

Las Vegas Pole Winners

All-Time Pole Winners (17)

Poles

Kasey Kahne

3

Bobby Labonte

2

Dale Jarrett

2

Kurt Busch

2

Kyle Busch

2

Brad Keselowski

1

Clint Bowyer

1

Erik Jones

1

Greg Biffle

1

Jeff Gordon

1

Joey Logano

1

Kevin Harvick

1

Matt Kenseth

1

Ricky Rudd

1

Ryan Blaney

1

Ryan Newman

1

Todd Bodine

1
  • A total of 17 different drivers have won a Busch Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas.
  • Kasey Kahne leads the series in poles at Las Vegas with three (2004, 2007 and 2012).
  • Five drivers have multiple poles – Kasey Kahne (three), Bobby Labonte, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch (two each).
  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett won the series’ inaugural pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a speed of 168.224 mph (32.773 secs.).
  • Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive poles at LVMS (2008-2009).
  • Youngest LVMS pole winner: Erik Jones (Sept. 16, 2018 – 22 years, 3 months, 17 days).
  • Oldest LVMS pole winner: Dale Jarrett (Mar. 4, 2001 – 44 years, 3 months, 6 days).
  • Only one NASCAR Cup Series driver has posted his first career pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kasey Kahne (03/07/2004).
  • Five manufactures have won a pole at Las Vegas in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by Ford with 11 and followed by Chevrolet (4), Dodge (4), Toyota (3) and Pontiac (1).  

 

Wins

NASCAR Cup Series

Las Vegas Winners

All-Time Winners (13)

Wins

Jimmie Johnson

4

Brad Keselowski

3

Matt Kenseth

3

Carl Edwards

2

Jeff Burton

2

Kevin Harvick

2

Martin Truex Jr

2

Jeff Gordon

1

Joey Logano

1

Kyle Busch

1

Mark Martin

1

Sterling Marlin

1

Tony Stewart

1
  • A total of 13 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; six are active this weekend.
  • Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with four victories (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010).
  • Of the 13 series winners at Las Vegas, six are active this weekend: Jimmie Johnson (4), Brad Keselowski (3), Kevin Harvick (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kyle Busch (1) and Joey Logano (1).  
  • Seven drivers (all-time) have multiple NASCAR Cup Series wins at Las Vegas: Jimmie Johnson (four), Matt Kenseth (three), Brad Keselowski (three), Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Carl Edwards(each have two).

 

  • Youngest Las Vegas winner: Kyle Busch (Mar. 01, 2009 – 23 years, 9 months, 27 days).
  • Oldest Las Vegas winner: Sterling Marlin (Mar. 03, 2002 – 44 years, 7 months, 32 days).
  • Three drivers have won consecutive races at Las Vegas: Jeff Burton (1999, 2000); Matt Kenseth (2003, 2004) and Jimmie Johnson, who is the only driver to win three consecutive races (2005, 2006 and 2007).
  • Las Vegas-native Kyle Busch became the first and only driver to win from the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, he accomplished the feat on March 1, 2009.
  • Five of the 24 Las Vegas races (20.8%) have been won from the front row: Kyle Busch, 2009 (pole); Carl Edwards, 2008 (second starting position); Brad Keselowski, 2014 (second starting position); Martin Truex Jr., 2017 (second starting position); Kevin Harvick, 2018 (second starting position).

 

NASCAR Cup Series Wins by Starting Positions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

Starting Position

Wins

Winning %

Starting Position

Wins

Winning %

1

1

4.17%

13

1

4.17%

2

4

16.67%

17

1

4.17%

3

2

8.33%

18

2

8.33%

4

1

4.17%

19

1

4.17%

7

2

8.33%

20

1

4.17%

9

1

4.17%

23

1

4.17%

10

1

4.17%

24

3

12.50%

11

1

4.17%

25

1

4.17%

Stats

Winning %

Wins

Winning from the Pole:

4.17%

1

Winning from the Front Row:

20.83%

5

Winning from a Top-5 Starting Position:

33.33%

8

Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:

50.00%

12

Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10:

50.00%

12

Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:

20.83%

5

 

  • The deepest in the field that a race winner has started is 25th, by Matt Kenseth in 2004.
  • Eight of the 13 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have won at Las Vegas participated in at least two or more races before visiting Victory Lane. Mark Martin (1998; inaugural event) is the only driver to win at Las Vegas in his first appearance.
  • Ryan Newman leads the series among active drivers with the most starts at Las Vegas without visiting Victory Lane at 21 races; followed by Kurt Busch with 20.
  • No NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won their first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

 

  • The five drivers that have won the first two events of the NASCAR Cup Series season are: Matt Kenseth (2009), Jeff Gordon (1997), David Pearson (1976), Bob Welborn (1959) and Marvin Panch (1957). 
  • Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win at Las Vegas the following season: Matt Kenseth (2004), Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2010) – Johnson is the only driver to do it multiple times – Tony Stewart (2012), Kevin Harvick (2015), and Joey Logano (2019).
  • Four drivers have won the Las Vegas race and the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season: Jeff Gordon (2001), Matt Kenseth (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007 and 2010) and Martin Truex Jr. (2017).

NASCAR Cup Series

Las Vegas Owner Wins

Organizations

Wins

Roush Fenway Racing

7

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Team Penske

4

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Chip Ganassi Racing

1

Furniture Row Racing

1
  • Seven different organizations have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas:
  • Roush Fenway Racing leads the series in wins at Las Vegas with seven victories, followed by Hendrick Motorsports with five.
  • Four manufacturers have visited Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, led by Ford (12), Chevrolet (seven), Toyota (four) and Dodge (one).

 

Additional Finishing Positions

Second-Place Finishes:

  • A total of 17 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished runner-up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; eight are active this weekend.
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the series in runner-up finishes at Las Vegas with three.
  • Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson lead all active drivers in second-place finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two each.  

 

Top Five in Runner-Up Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

All-Time Drivers

Runner-Up Finishes

Active Drivers

Runner-Up Finishes

Dale Earnhardt Jr

3

Kevin Harvick

2

Kasey Kahne

2

Kyle Busch

2

Kevin Harvick

2

Kyle Larson

2

Kyle Busch

2

Brad Keselowski

1

Kyle Larson

2

Clint Bowyer

1

Tony Stewart

2

Jimmie Johnson

1

Joey Logano

1

Martin Truex Jr

1

 

 

Top Fives:

  • A total of 39 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished inside the top-five at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick lead the series in top-five finishes at Las Vegas with seven each.

 

Top Five in Top-Five Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

All-Time Drivers

Top Fives

Active Drivers

Top Fives

Brad Keselowski

7

Brad Keselowski

7

Kevin Harvick

7

Kevin Harvick

7

Kyle Busch

7

Kyle Busch

7

Jeff Gordon

6

Jimmie Johnson

6

Jimmie Johnson

6

Joey Logano

5

Mark Martin

6

Martin Truex Jr

5

Matt Kenseth

6

 

Tony Stewart

6

 

Top-10 Finishes:

  • A total of 61 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished inside the top-10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin lead the series in top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 10 each.
  • Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman lead all active drivers in top-10 finishes at Las Vegas with 10 each.

 

Top Five in Top-10 Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

All-Time Drivers

Top 10s

Active Drivers

Top 10s

Dale Earnhardt Jr

10

Kevin Harvick

10

Kevin Harvick

10

Ryan Newman

10

Mark Martin

10

Brad Keselowski

9

Matt Kenseth

10

Jimmie Johnson

9

Ryan Newman

10

Joey Logano

9

Kyle Busch

9

 

Average Finishing Positions:

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the series in average finishing position at Las Vegas with a 7.7.
  • Joey Logano leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average finish at LVMS with a 8.5.   

Top 10 in Average Finishing Position at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

Rank

All-Time Drivers

Avg. Finish

Starts

Rank

Active Drivers

Avg. Finish

Starts

1

Dale Earnhardt

7.7

3

1

Joey Logano

8.5

13

2

Joey Logano

8.5

13

2

Ryan Blaney

9.9

7

3

Ron Hornaday Jr

9.0

2

3

Martin Truex Jr

10.9

16

4

Ryan Blaney

9.9

7

4

Kyle Larson

11.0

8

5

Martin Truex Jr

10.9

16

5

Brad Keselowski

11.6

13

6

Kyle Larson

11.0

8

6

Jimmie Johnson

12.0

20

7

Brad Keselowski

11.6

13

7

Kyle Busch

12.6

17

8

Jimmie Johnson

12.0

20

8

Denny Hamlin

13.8

16

9

Jeff Burton

12.2

17

9

Kevin Harvick

14.2

21

10

Kyle Busch

12.6

17

10

Ryan Newman

15.7

21

 

Lap Leader Stats

  • At total of 76 different drivers have led laps in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas; led by Jimmie Johnson with 595 laps led in 20 starts
  • The most laps led by the race winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are 214 of the scheduled 267 (80.1%) by Kevin Harvick on March 4, 2018; he started second.
  • The fewest laps led by the race winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are one (the last lap) of the scheduled 267 (0.003%) by Jimmie Johnson on March 12, 2006; he started third.
  • The most laps led by a driver that didn’t win in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are 219 of the scheduled 267 (82%%) by Jeff Gordon on February 28, 2010; he started second.

Top 10 in Lap Leaders at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

Rank

All-Time Drivers

Led

Completed

% Led

Rank

Active Drivers

Led

Completed

% Led

1

Jimmie Johnson

595

5,328

11.2%

1

Jimmie Johnson

595

5,328

11.2%

2

Kevin Harvick

587

5,274

11.1%

2

Kevin Harvick

587

5,274

11.1%

3

Matt Kenseth

526

4,385

12.0%

3

Joey Logano

433

3,493

12.4%

4

Tony Stewart

482

4,187

11.5%

4

Martin Truex Jr

292

4,294

6.8%

5

Jeff Gordon

457

4,551

10.0%

5

Brad Keselowski

280

3,418

8.2%

6

Joey Logano

433

3,493

12.4%

6

Kyle Busch

254

4,147

6.1%

7

Martin Truex Jr

292

4,294

6.8%

7

Ryan Newman

112

5,400

2.1%

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr

286

4,380

6.5%

8

Kurt Busch

108

5,066

2.1%

9

Brad Keselowski

280

3,418

8.2%

9

Daniel Suarez

41

1,335

3.1%

10

Jeff Burton

280

4,360

6.4%

10

Michael McDowell

29

2,081

1.4%

 

 

Female Competitors

  • Danica Patrick and Shawna Robinson are the only two female drivers to compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Driver

Season

Starting Position

Finishing Position

Driver Rating

Danica Patrick

2017

28

36

40.8

Danica Patrick

2016

18

21

54.9

Danica Patrick

2015

21

27

60.4

Danica Patrick

2014

22

21

58.0

Danica Patrick

2013

37

33

40.5

Averages

 

25.2

27.6

50.9

Driver

Season

Starting Position

Finishing Position

Driver Rating

Shawna Robinson

2002

36

42

N/A

 

 

Track Specific Stats

  • Twice the NASCAR Cup Series race has resulted with a NASCAR Overtime finish at Las Vegas:

Date

Scheduled No. of Laps

Actual No. of Laps

NASCAR Overtime

Winner

Runner-Up

3/12/2006

267

270

3

Jimmie Johnson

Matt Kenseth

9/16/2018

267

272

5

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

 

  • Only one NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas has ended early due to weather:

Date

Scheduled No. of Laps

Actual No. of Laps

No. of Fewer Laps

Winner

Runner-Up

3/5/2000

267

148

119

Jeff Burton

Tony Stewart

 

  • Qualifying has only been cancelled once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013. As a result, Brad Keselowski started from the first starting position.
  • The closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the March 12, 2006 race won by Jimmie Johnson over Matt Kenseth by a margin of 0.045 second.

 

Top Five Closest Margins of Victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Margin of Victory

Race Winner

Runner-Up

Date

0.045

Jimmie Johnson

Matt Kenseth

3/12/2006

0.236

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

3/3/2019

0.411

Kyle Busch

Clint Bowyer

3/1/2009

0.461

Tony Stewart

Jimmie Johnson

3/11/2012

0.504

Carl Edwards

Dale Earnhardt Jr

3/2/2008

 

NASCAR in Nevada

  • There has been a total of 75 NASCAR national series races among two tracks in the state of Nevada.

 

Track Name

City

Cup

Xfinity

Gander Truck

Total Races

First Year

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

24

25

25

74

1996

Las Vegas Park Speedway

Las Vegas

1

0

0

1

1955

TOTALS

25

25

25

75

 

  • The first NASCAR national series race held in the state of Nevada was at Las Vegas Park Speedway on October 16, 1955. Las Vegas Park Speedway was a 1-mile dirt track, and the event was 200 laps. Norm Nelson won the race driving a Chrysler.

 

Nevada in NASCAR

  • A total of 28 different drivers in NASCAR national series history have their home state recorded as Nevada.
  • Five drivers with their home state recorded as Nevada have won at least one NASCAR national series race.

 

Drivers From  Nevada

Driver

Cup

Xfinity

Gander Truck

Combined

Kyle Busch

56

96

56

208

Kurt Busch

31

5

4

40

Brendan Gaughan

0

2

8

10

Spencer Gallagher

0

1

0

1

Noah Gragson

0

1

2

3

TOTALS

87

105

70

262

 