Pre-Race Info

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 18, 2020) – Below is a look at some of the top statistical performers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, going into the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
|
2020 Driver Standings – Top 30
|
Rank
|
Drivers
|
Points
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Stage Wins
|
Playoff Pts
|
Top 5s
|
Top 10s
|
Poles
|
1
|
Denny Hamlin
|
50
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Ryan Blaney
|
43
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
Kevin Harvick
|
39
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
Chris Buescher
|
38
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
Ryan Newman
|
36
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
Kyle Larson
|
35
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
Chase Elliott
|
34
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
David Ragan
|
33
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|
32
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
Aric Almirola
|
32
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
Clint Bowyer
|
31
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
Austin Dillon
|
30
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Joey Logano
|
30
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Corey LaJoie
|
29
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
15
|
Bubba Wallace
|
28
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
John Hunter Nemechek #
|
26
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
Matt DiBenedetto
|
25
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
Erik Jones
|
24
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
Michael McDowell
|
23
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
Alex Bowman
|
22
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
22
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
Brennan Poole #
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
Christopher Bell #
|
18
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
16
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Kyle Busch
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26
|
William Byron
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
Tyler Reddick #
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Ryan Preece
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
Ty Dillon
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
Brad Keselowski
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
LAS VEGAS-SPECIFIC STATISTICS
(Driver loop stats below are from 2005 – Present)
Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford)
- Three top fives, five top 10s; one pole
- Average finish of 9.857, second-best
- Average Running Position of 12.072, seventh-best
- Driver Rating of 92, ninth-best
- 59 Fastest Laps Run, 10th-best
- 1,275 Laps in the Top 15 (68%), 13th-most
- 248 Quality Passes, 14th-most
Kyle Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
- One win, seven top fives, nine top 10s; two poles
- Average finish of 10.875, third-best
- Average Running Position of 10.23, second-best
- Driver Rating of 101.8, fourth-best
- 207 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-best
- 3,327 Laps in the Top 15 (77.4%), second-most
- 642 Quality Passes, second-most
Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)
- Two top fives, five top 10s; two poles
- Average finish of 23.125, 13th-best
- Average Running Position of 15.742, 12th-best
- Driver Rating of 83, 11th-best
- 66 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best
- 2,195 Laps in the Top 15 (51.1%), ninth-most
- 430 Quality Passes, ninth-most
Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)
- Two top fives, three top 10s
- Average finish of 20.667, 11th-best
- Average Running Position of 10.765, fourth-best
- Driver Rating of 95.5, seventh-best
- 72 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-best
- 1,367 Laps in the Top 15 (85.1%), 12th-most
- 325 Quality Passes, 12th-most
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Winners
Las Vegas Race Data:
Track race record:
Joey Logano, Ford
154.849 mph, (2:35:11), 03-03-19
2019 race winner:
Joey Logano, Ford
154.849 mph, (2:35:11), 03-03-19
Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
- Two top fives, seven top 10s
- Average finish of 13.813, ninth-best
- Average Running Position of 14.502, 10th-best
- Driver Rating of 83, 10th-best
- 46 Fastest Laps Run, 12th-best
- 2,419 Laps in the Top 15 (56.3%), seventh-most
- 599 Quality Passes, fourth-most
Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)
- Two wins, seven top fives, ten top 10s; one pole
- Average finish of 13.588, eighth-best
- Average Running Position of 10.722, third-best
- Driver Rating of 104, series-best
- 340 Fastest Laps Run, second-best
- 3,405 Laps in the Top 15 (74.6%), series-most
- 566 Quality Passes, sixth-most
Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)
- Four wins, six top fives, nine top 10s
- Average finish of 12.118, seventh-best
- Average Running Position of 10.938, fifth-best
- Driver Rating of 102.9, third-best
- 463 Fastest Laps Run, series-best
- 3,227 Laps in the Top 15 (70.7%), third-most
- 681 Quality Passes, series-most
Erik Jones (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
- One top 10; one pole
- Average finish of 22.4, 12th-best
- Average Running Position of 17.367, 13th-best
- Driver Rating of 81.9, 12th-best
- 32 Fastest Laps Run, 13th-best
- 902 Laps in the Top 15 (67.3%), 16th-most
- 192 Quality Passes, 18th-most
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series
Pole Winners
Las Vegas Qualifying Data:
Track qualifying record:
Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
196.328 mph. 27.505 secs. 03-04-16
2019 pole winner:
Kevin Harvick, Ford
180.517 mph. 29.914 secs. 03-01-19
Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Team Penske Ford)
- Three wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s; one pole
- Average finish of 11.615, sixth-best
- Average Running Position of 12.627, ninth-best
- Driver Rating of 95.5, sixth-best
- 241 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-best
- 2,368 Laps in the Top 15 (67.8%), eighth-most
- 423 Quality Passes, 10th-most
Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)
- Three top fives, five top 10s
- Average finish of 11.0, fifth-best
- Average Running Position of 12.555, eighth-best
- Driver Rating of 93.7, eighth-best
- 73 Fastest Laps Run, seventh-best
- 1,426 Laps in the Top 15 (66.6%), 11th-most
- 330 Quality Passes, 11th-most
Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)
- One win, five top fives, nine top 10s; one pole
- Average finish of 8.538, series-best
- Average Running Position of 9.162, series-best
- Driver Rating of 103.3, second-best
- 195 Fastest Laps Run, sixth-best
- 2,787 Laps in the Top 15 (79.8%), sixth-most
- 505 Quality Passes, seventh-most
Martin Truex Jr (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
- Two wins, five top fives, eight top 10s
- Average finish of 10.875, fourth-best
- Average Running Position of 11.38, sixth-best
- Driver Rating of 97.6, fifth-best
- 243 Fastest Laps Run, third-best
- 3,043 Laps in the Top 15 (70.8%), fourth-most
- 613 Quality Passes, third-most
The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Top 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
|
Driver
|
Races
|
Poles
|
Wins
|
Top Fives
|
Top 10s
|
DNFs
|
Average Finish
|
Driver Rating
|
1
|
Denny Hamlin
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
13.8
|
83.0
|
2
|
Ryan Blaney
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
9.9
|
92.0
|
3
|
Kevin Harvick
|
21
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
10
|
2
|
14.2
|
104.0
|
4
|
Chris Buescher
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19.2
|
57.4
|
5
|
Ryan Newman
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
10
|
2
|
15.7
|
80.5
|
6
|
Kyle Larson
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
11.0
|
93.7
|
7
|
Chase Elliott
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
20.7
|
95.5
|
8
|
David Ragan
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
26.5
|
49.8
|
9
|
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
21.7
|
73.0
|
10
|
Aric Almirola
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
22.2
|
66.5
|
11
|
Clint Bowyer
|
16
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
18.3
|
72.1
|
12
|
Austin Dillon
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
15.9
|
77.9
|
13
|
Joey Logano
|
13
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
9
|
0
|
8.5
|
103.3
|
14
|
Corey Lajoie
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
27.5
|
41.4
|
15
|
Bubba Wallace
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
27.0
|
50.3
|
16
|
John H Nemechek
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
* – Based on last 17 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2005 – 2019).
The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Top Five Loop Data Leaders
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Driver Rating
|
Average Running Position
|
Laps in The Top 15
|
Drivers
|
Driver Rating
|
Drivers
|
Avg. Running Pos.
|
Drivers
|
Laps in Top 15
|
Kevin Harvick
|
104.0
|
Joey Logano
|
9.162
|
Kevin Harvick
|
3,405 (74.6%)
|
Joey Logano
|
103.3
|
Kyle Busch
|
10.230
|
Kyle Busch
|
3,327 (77.4%)
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
102.9
|
Kevin Harvick
|
10.722
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
3,227 (70.7%)
|
Kyle Busch
|
101.8
|
Chase Elliott
|
10.765
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
3,043 (70.8%)
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
97.6
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
10.938
|
Ryan Newman
|
2,820 (61.8%)
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
History
- The construction to build the superspeedway known today as Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) began in 1995. Speedway Motorsports Inc. acquired the property in 1998.
- The first NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race won by Ken Schrader on Nov. 2, 1996.
- The first NASCAR Cup Series race was held on March 1, 1998. Dale Jarrett won the pole for the event and Mark Martin won the race.
- In 2006, the track was reconfigured to include progressive banking.
- In total there have been 24 NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- The 1.5-mile track has hosted one race per season from 1998 to 2017; starting in 2018, Las Vegas has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series events per season.
Starts
- In total 160 different drivers have competed in at least one NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; 126 in more than one.
- Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 21 starts each.
- A total of six drivers have made their NASCAR Cup Series career debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Stanton Barrett (1999), Kyle Busch (2004), Timmy Hill (2012), Jon Wood, Aric Almirola (2007) and Cole Custer (2018).
- Daniel Hemric (two starts) leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 5.5.
- Joey Logano (13 starts) leads the NASCAR Cup Series among active drivers in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 8.9.
Top 10 in Average Starting Position at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)
|
Rank
|
All-Time Drivers
|
Avg. Start
|
Starts
|
Rank
|
Active Drivers
|
Avg. Start
|
Starts
|
1
|
Daniel Hemric
|
5.5
|
2
|
1
|
Joey Logano
|
8.9
|
13
|
2
|
Joey Logano
|
8.9
|
13
|
2
|
Kyle Busch
|
9.6
|
17
|
3
|
Jerry Nadeau
|
9.4
|
6
|
3
|
Chase Elliott
|
9.7
|
6
|
4
|
Kyle Busch
|
9.6
|
17
|
4
|
Kurt Busch
|
9.8
|
20
|
5
|
Chase Elliott
|
9.7
|
6
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
10.3
|
8
|
6
|
Kurt Busch
|
9.8
|
20
|
6
|
Brad Keselowski
|
11.2
|
13
|
7
|
Kyle Larson
|
10.3
|
8
|
7
|
Erik Jones
|
12.4
|
5
|
8
|
Scott Riggs
|
10.8
|
7
|
8
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
12.6
|
20
|
9
|
Kasey Kahne
|
10.9
|
15
|
9
|
Ryan Blaney
|
12.9
|
7
|
10
|
Brad Keselowski
|
11.2
|
13
|
10
|
Austin Dillon
|
14.2
|
9
Poles
|
NASCAR Cup Series
|
Las Vegas Pole Winners
|
All-Time Pole Winners (17)
|
Poles
|
Kasey Kahne
|
3
|
Bobby Labonte
|
2
|
Dale Jarrett
|
2
|
Kurt Busch
|
2
|
Kyle Busch
|
2
|
Brad Keselowski
|
1
|
Clint Bowyer
|
1
|
Erik Jones
|
1
|
Greg Biffle
|
1
|
Jeff Gordon
|
1
|
Joey Logano
|
1
|
Kevin Harvick
|
1
|
Matt Kenseth
|
1
|
Ricky Rudd
|
1
|
Ryan Blaney
|
1
|
Ryan Newman
|
1
|
Todd Bodine
|
1
- A total of 17 different drivers have won a Busch Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas.
- Kasey Kahne leads the series in poles at Las Vegas with three (2004, 2007 and 2012).
- Five drivers have multiple poles – Kasey Kahne (three), Bobby Labonte, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch (two each).
- NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett won the series’ inaugural pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a speed of 168.224 mph (32.773 secs.).
- Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive poles at LVMS (2008-2009).
- Youngest LVMS pole winner: Erik Jones (Sept. 16, 2018 – 22 years, 3 months, 17 days).
- Oldest LVMS pole winner: Dale Jarrett (Mar. 4, 2001 – 44 years, 3 months, 6 days).
- Only one NASCAR Cup Series driver has posted his first career pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kasey Kahne (03/07/2004).
- Five manufactures have won a pole at Las Vegas in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by Ford with 11 and followed by Chevrolet (4), Dodge (4), Toyota (3) and Pontiac (1).
Wins
|
NASCAR Cup Series
|
Las Vegas Winners
|
All-Time Winners (13)
|
Wins
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
4
|
Brad Keselowski
|
3
|
Matt Kenseth
|
3
|
Carl Edwards
|
2
|
Jeff Burton
|
2
|
Kevin Harvick
|
2
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
2
|
Jeff Gordon
|
1
|
Joey Logano
|
1
|
Kyle Busch
|
1
|
Mark Martin
|
1
|
Sterling Marlin
|
1
|
Tony Stewart
|
1
- A total of 13 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; six are active this weekend.
- Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with four victories (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010).
- Of the 13 series winners at Las Vegas, six are active this weekend: Jimmie Johnson (4), Brad Keselowski (3), Kevin Harvick (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kyle Busch (1) and Joey Logano (1).
- Seven drivers (all-time) have multiple NASCAR Cup Series wins at Las Vegas: Jimmie Johnson (four), Matt Kenseth (three), Brad Keselowski (three), Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Carl Edwards(each have two).
- Youngest Las Vegas winner: Kyle Busch (Mar. 01, 2009 – 23 years, 9 months, 27 days).
- Oldest Las Vegas winner: Sterling Marlin (Mar. 03, 2002 – 44 years, 7 months, 32 days).
- Three drivers have won consecutive races at Las Vegas: Jeff Burton (1999, 2000); Matt Kenseth (2003, 2004) and Jimmie Johnson, who is the only driver to win three consecutive races (2005, 2006 and 2007).
- Las Vegas-native Kyle Busch became the first and only driver to win from the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, he accomplished the feat on March 1, 2009.
- Five of the 24 Las Vegas races (20.8%) have been won from the front row: Kyle Busch, 2009 (pole); Carl Edwards, 2008 (second starting position); Brad Keselowski, 2014 (second starting position); Martin Truex Jr., 2017 (second starting position); Kevin Harvick, 2018 (second starting position).
NASCAR Cup Series Wins by Starting Positions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Starting Position
|
Wins
|
Winning %
|
Starting Position
|
Wins
|
Winning %
|
1
|
1
|
4.17%
|
13
|
1
|
4.17%
|
2
|
4
|
16.67%
|
17
|
1
|
4.17%
|
3
|
2
|
8.33%
|
18
|
2
|
8.33%
|
4
|
1
|
4.17%
|
19
|
1
|
4.17%
|
7
|
2
|
8.33%
|
20
|
1
|
4.17%
|
9
|
1
|
4.17%
|
23
|
1
|
4.17%
|
10
|
1
|
4.17%
|
24
|
3
|
12.50%
|
11
|
1
|
4.17%
|
25
|
1
|
4.17%
|
Stats
|
Winning %
|
Wins
|
Winning from the Pole:
|
4.17%
|
1
|
Winning from the Front Row:
|
20.83%
|
5
|
Winning from a Top-5 Starting Position:
|
33.33%
|
8
|
Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:
|
50.00%
|
12
|
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10:
|
50.00%
|
12
|
Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:
|
20.83%
|
5
- The deepest in the field that a race winner has started is 25th, by Matt Kenseth in 2004.
- Eight of the 13 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have won at Las Vegas participated in at least two or more races before visiting Victory Lane. Mark Martin (1998; inaugural event) is the only driver to win at Las Vegas in his first appearance.
- Ryan Newman leads the series among active drivers with the most starts at Las Vegas without visiting Victory Lane at 21 races; followed by Kurt Busch with 20.
- No NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won their first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- The five drivers that have won the first two events of the NASCAR Cup Series season are: Matt Kenseth (2009), Jeff Gordon (1997), David Pearson (1976), Bob Welborn (1959) and Marvin Panch (1957).
- Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win at Las Vegas the following season: Matt Kenseth (2004), Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2010) – Johnson is the only driver to do it multiple times – Tony Stewart (2012), Kevin Harvick (2015), and Joey Logano (2019).
- Four drivers have won the Las Vegas race and the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season: Jeff Gordon (2001), Matt Kenseth (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007 and 2010) and Martin Truex Jr. (2017).
|
NASCAR Cup Series
|
Las Vegas Owner Wins
|
Organizations
|
Wins
|
Roush Fenway Racing
|
7
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
5
|
Team Penske
|
4
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
3
|
Stewart-Haas Racing
|
3
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
1
|
Furniture Row Racing
|
1
- Seven different organizations have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas:
- Roush Fenway Racing leads the series in wins at Las Vegas with seven victories, followed by Hendrick Motorsports with five.
- Four manufacturers have visited Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, led by Ford (12), Chevrolet (seven), Toyota (four) and Dodge (one).
Additional Finishing Positions
Second-Place Finishes:
- A total of 17 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished runner-up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; eight are active this weekend.
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the series in runner-up finishes at Las Vegas with three.
- Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson lead all active drivers in second-place finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two each.
|
Top Five in Runner-Up Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)
|
All-Time Drivers
|
Runner-Up Finishes
|
Active Drivers
|
Runner-Up Finishes
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr
|
3
|
Kevin Harvick
|
2
|
Kasey Kahne
|
2
|
Kyle Busch
|
2
|
Kevin Harvick
|
2
|
Kyle Larson
|
2
|
Kyle Busch
|
2
|
Brad Keselowski
|
1
|
Kyle Larson
|
2
|
Clint Bowyer
|
1
|
Tony Stewart
|
2
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
1
|
Joey Logano
|
1
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
1
Top Fives:
- A total of 39 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished inside the top-five at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick lead the series in top-five finishes at Las Vegas with seven each.
|
Top Five in Top-Five Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)
|
All-Time Drivers
|
Top Fives
|
Active Drivers
|
Top Fives
|
Brad Keselowski
|
7
|
Brad Keselowski
|
7
|
Kevin Harvick
|
7
|
Kevin Harvick
|
7
|
Kyle Busch
|
7
|
Kyle Busch
|
7
|
Jeff Gordon
|
6
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
6
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
6
|
Joey Logano
|
5
|
Mark Martin
|
6
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
5
|
Matt Kenseth
|
6
|
|
Tony Stewart
|
6
|
Top-10 Finishes:
- A total of 61 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished inside the top-10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin lead the series in top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 10 each.
- Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman lead all active drivers in top-10 finishes at Las Vegas with 10 each.
|
Top Five in Top-10 Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)
|
All-Time Drivers
|
Top 10s
|
Active Drivers
|
Top 10s
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr
|
10
|
Kevin Harvick
|
10
|
Kevin Harvick
|
10
|
Ryan Newman
|
10
|
Mark Martin
|
10
|
Brad Keselowski
|
9
|
Matt Kenseth
|
10
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
9
|
Ryan Newman
|
10
|
Joey Logano
|
9
|
Kyle Busch
|
9
Average Finishing Positions:
- NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the series in average finishing position at Las Vegas with a 7.7.
- Joey Logano leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average finish at LVMS with a 8.5.
Top 10 in Average Finishing Position at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)
|
Rank
|
All-Time Drivers
|
Avg. Finish
|
Starts
|
Rank
|
Active Drivers
|
Avg. Finish
|
Starts
|
1
|
Dale Earnhardt
|
7.7
|
3
|
1
|
Joey Logano
|
8.5
|
13
|
2
|
Joey Logano
|
8.5
|
13
|
2
|
Ryan Blaney
|
9.9
|
7
|
3
|
Ron Hornaday Jr
|
9.0
|
2
|
3
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
10.9
|
16
|
4
|
Ryan Blaney
|
9.9
|
7
|
4
|
Kyle Larson
|
11.0
|
8
|
5
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
10.9
|
16
|
5
|
Brad Keselowski
|
11.6
|
13
|
6
|
Kyle Larson
|
11.0
|
8
|
6
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
12.0
|
20
|
7
|
Brad Keselowski
|
11.6
|
13
|
7
|
Kyle Busch
|
12.6
|
17
|
8
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
12.0
|
20
|
8
|
Denny Hamlin
|
13.8
|
16
|
9
|
Jeff Burton
|
12.2
|
17
|
9
|
Kevin Harvick
|
14.2
|
21
|
10
|
Kyle Busch
|
12.6
|
17
|
10
|
Ryan Newman
|
15.7
|
21
Lap Leader Stats
- At total of 76 different drivers have led laps in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas; led by Jimmie Johnson with 595 laps led in 20 starts
- The most laps led by the race winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are 214 of the scheduled 267 (80.1%) by Kevin Harvick on March 4, 2018; he started second.
- The fewest laps led by the race winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are one (the last lap) of the scheduled 267 (0.003%) by Jimmie Johnson on March 12, 2006; he started third.
- The most laps led by a driver that didn’t win in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are 219 of the scheduled 267 (82%%) by Jeff Gordon on February 28, 2010; he started second.
Top 10 in Lap Leaders at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)
|
Rank
|
All-Time Drivers
|
Led
|
Completed
|
% Led
|
Rank
|
Active Drivers
|
Led
|
Completed
|
% Led
|
1
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
595
|
5,328
|
11.2%
|
1
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
595
|
5,328
|
11.2%
|
2
|
Kevin Harvick
|
587
|
5,274
|
11.1%
|
2
|
Kevin Harvick
|
587
|
5,274
|
11.1%
|
3
|
Matt Kenseth
|
526
|
4,385
|
12.0%
|
3
|
Joey Logano
|
433
|
3,493
|
12.4%
|
4
|
Tony Stewart
|
482
|
4,187
|
11.5%
|
4
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
292
|
4,294
|
6.8%
|
5
|
Jeff Gordon
|
457
|
4,551
|
10.0%
|
5
|
Brad Keselowski
|
280
|
3,418
|
8.2%
|
6
|
Joey Logano
|
433
|
3,493
|
12.4%
|
6
|
Kyle Busch
|
254
|
4,147
|
6.1%
|
7
|
Martin Truex Jr
|
292
|
4,294
|
6.8%
|
7
|
Ryan Newman
|
112
|
5,400
|
2.1%
|
8
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr
|
286
|
4,380
|
6.5%
|
8
|
Kurt Busch
|
108
|
5,066
|
2.1%
|
9
|
Brad Keselowski
|
280
|
3,418
|
8.2%
|
9
|
Daniel Suarez
|
41
|
1,335
|
3.1%
|
10
|
Jeff Burton
|
280
|
4,360
|
6.4%
|
10
|
Michael McDowell
|
29
|
2,081
|
1.4%
Female Competitors
- Danica Patrick and Shawna Robinson are the only two female drivers to compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
|
Driver
|
Season
|
Starting Position
|
Finishing Position
|
Driver Rating
|
Danica Patrick
|
2017
|
28
|
36
|
40.8
|
Danica Patrick
|
2016
|
18
|
21
|
54.9
|
Danica Patrick
|
2015
|
21
|
27
|
60.4
|
Danica Patrick
|
2014
|
22
|
21
|
58.0
|
Danica Patrick
|
2013
|
37
|
33
|
40.5
|
Averages
|
|
25.2
|
27.6
|
50.9
|
Driver
|
Season
|
Starting Position
|
Finishing Position
|
Driver Rating
|
Shawna Robinson
|
2002
|
36
|
42
|
N/A
Track Specific Stats
- Twice the NASCAR Cup Series race has resulted with a NASCAR Overtime finish at Las Vegas:
|
Date
|
Scheduled No. of Laps
|
Actual No. of Laps
|
NASCAR Overtime
|
Winner
|
Runner-Up
|
3/12/2006
|
267
|
270
|
3
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
Matt Kenseth
|
9/16/2018
|
267
|
272
|
5
|
Brad Keselowski
|
Kyle Larson
- Only one NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas has ended early due to weather:
|
Date
|
Scheduled No. of Laps
|
Actual No. of Laps
|
No. of Fewer Laps
|
Winner
|
Runner-Up
|
3/5/2000
|
267
|
148
|
119
|
Jeff Burton
|
Tony Stewart
- Qualifying has only been cancelled once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013. As a result, Brad Keselowski started from the first starting position.
- The closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the March 12, 2006 race won by Jimmie Johnson over Matt Kenseth by a margin of 0.045 second.
Top Five Closest Margins of Victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas
|
Margin of Victory
|
Race Winner
|
Runner-Up
|
Date
|
0.045
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
Matt Kenseth
|
3/12/2006
|
0.236
|
Joey Logano
|
Brad Keselowski
|
3/3/2019
|
0.411
|
Kyle Busch
|
Clint Bowyer
|
3/1/2009
|
0.461
|
Tony Stewart
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
3/11/2012
|
0.504
|
Carl Edwards
|
Dale Earnhardt Jr
|
3/2/2008
NASCAR in Nevada
- There has been a total of 75 NASCAR national series races among two tracks in the state of Nevada.
|
Track Name
|
City
|
Cup
|
Xfinity
|
Gander Truck
|
Total Races
|
First Year
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Las Vegas
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
74
|
1996
|
Las Vegas Park Speedway
|
Las Vegas
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1955
|
TOTALS
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
75
- The first NASCAR national series race held in the state of Nevada was at Las Vegas Park Speedway on October 16, 1955. Las Vegas Park Speedway was a 1-mile dirt track, and the event was 200 laps. Norm Nelson won the race driving a Chrysler.
Nevada in NASCAR
- A total of 28 different drivers in NASCAR national series history have their home state recorded as Nevada.
- Five drivers with their home state recorded as Nevada have won at least one NASCAR national series race.
|
Drivers From Nevada
|
Driver
|
Cup
|
Xfinity
|
Gander Truck
|
Combined
|
Kyle Busch
|
56
|
96
|
56
|
208
|
Kurt Busch
|
31
|
5
|
4
|
40
|
Brendan Gaughan
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
Spencer Gallagher
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Noah Gragson
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
TOTALS
|
87
|
105
|
70
|
262