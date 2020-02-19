Pre-Race Info

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 18, 2020) – Below is a look at some of the top statistical performers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, going into the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2020 Driver Standings – Top 30 Rank Drivers Points Starts Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Top 5s Top 10s Poles 1 Denny Hamlin 50 1 1 1 6 1 1 0 2 Ryan Blaney 43 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 Kevin Harvick 39 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 Chris Buescher 38 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 Ryan Newman 36 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 Kyle Larson 35 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 Chase Elliott 34 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 8 David Ragan 33 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Aric Almirola 32 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Clint Bowyer 31 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 Austin Dillon 30 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Joey Logano 30 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Corey LaJoie 29 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 15 Bubba Wallace 28 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 John Hunter Nemechek # 26 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Matt DiBenedetto 25 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Erik Jones 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Michael McDowell 23 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Alex Bowman 22 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Jimmie Johnson 22 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Brennan Poole # 21 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Christopher Bell # 18 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Martin Truex Jr. 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Kyle Busch 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 William Byron 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 Tyler Reddick # 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 Ryan Preece 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 29 Ty Dillon 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Brad Keselowski 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 0



LAS VEGAS-SPECIFIC STATISTICS

(Driver loop stats below are from 2005 – Present)

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford)

Three top fives, five top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 9.857, second-best

Average Running Position of 12.072, seventh-best

Driver Rating of 92, ninth-best

59 Fastest Laps Run, 10th-best

1,275 Laps in the Top 15 (68%), 13th-most

248 Quality Passes, 14th-most

Kyle Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

One win, seven top fives, nine top 10s; two poles

Average finish of 10.875, third-best

Average Running Position of 10.23, second-best

Driver Rating of 101.8, fourth-best

207 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-best

3,327 Laps in the Top 15 (77.4%), second-most

642 Quality Passes, second-most

Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)

Two top fives, five top 10s; two poles

Average finish of 23.125, 13th-best

Average Running Position of 15.742, 12th-best

Driver Rating of 83, 11th-best

66 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best

2,195 Laps in the Top 15 (51.1%), ninth-most

430 Quality Passes, ninth-most

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

Two top fives, three top 10s

Average finish of 20.667, 11th-best

Average Running Position of 10.765, fourth-best

Driver Rating of 95.5, seventh-best

72 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-best

1,367 Laps in the Top 15 (85.1%), 12th-most

325 Quality Passes, 12th-most

Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Winners Race Winner Date Martin Truex Jr 9/15/2019 Joey Logano 3/3/2019 Brad Keselowski 9/16/2018 Kevin Harvick 3/4/2018 Martin Truex Jr 3/12/2017 Brad Keselowski 3/6/2016 Kevin Harvick 3/8/2015 Brad Keselowski 3/9/2014 Matt Kenseth 3/10/2013 Tony Stewart 3/11/2012 Carl Edwards 3/6/2011 Jimmie Johnson 2/28/2010 Kyle Busch 3/1/2009 Carl Edwards 3/2/2008 Jimmie Johnson 3/11/2007 Jimmie Johnson 3/12/2006 Jimmie Johnson 3/13/2005 Matt Kenseth 3/7/2004 Matt Kenseth 3/2/2003 Sterling Marlin 3/3/2002 Jeff Gordon 3/4/2001 Jeff Burton 3/5/2000 Jeff Burton 3/7/1999 Mark Martin 3/1/1998 Las Vegas Race Data : Track race record: Joey Logano, Ford 154.849 mph, (2:35:11), 03-03-19 2019 race winner: Joey Logano, Ford 154.849 mph, (2:35:11), 03-03-19

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Two top fives, seven top 10s

Average finish of 13.813, ninth-best

Average Running Position of 14.502, 10th-best

Driver Rating of 83, 10th-best

46 Fastest Laps Run, 12th-best

2,419 Laps in the Top 15 (56.3%), seventh-most

599 Quality Passes, fourth-most

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

Two wins, seven top fives, ten top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 13.588, eighth-best

Average Running Position of 10.722, third-best

Driver Rating of 104, series-best

340 Fastest Laps Run, second-best

3,405 Laps in the Top 15 (74.6%), series-most

566 Quality Passes, sixth-most

Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

Four wins, six top fives, nine top 10s

Average finish of 12.118, seventh-best

Average Running Position of 10.938, fifth-best

Driver Rating of 102.9, third-best

463 Fastest Laps Run, series-best

3,227 Laps in the Top 15 (70.7%), third-most

681 Quality Passes, series-most

Erik Jones (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

One top 10; one pole

Average finish of 22.4, 12th-best

Average Running Position of 17.367, 13th-best

Driver Rating of 81.9, 12th-best

32 Fastest Laps Run, 13th-best

902 Laps in the Top 15 (67.3%), 16th-most

192 Quality Passes, 18th-most

Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Pole Winners Pole Winner Date Clint Bowyer 9/15/2019 Kevin Harvick 3/3/2019 Erik Jones 9/16/2018 Ryan Blaney 3/2/2018 Brad Keselowski 3/12/2017 Kurt Busch 3/6/2016 Jeff Gordon 3/8/2015 Joey Logano 3/9/2014 Kasey Kahne 3/11/2012 Matt Kenseth 3/6/2011 Kurt Busch 2/28/2010 Kyle Busch 3/1/2009 Kyle Busch 3/2/2008 Kasey Kahne 3/11/2007 Greg Biffle 3/12/2006 Ryan Newman 3/13/2005 Kasey Kahne 3/7/2004 Bobby Labonte 3/2/2003 Todd Bodine 3/3/2002 Dale Jarrett 3/4/2001 Ricky Rudd 3/5/2000 Bobby Labonte 3/7/1999 Dale Jarrett 3/1/1998 Las Vegas Qualifying Data: Track qualifying record: Kurt Busch, Chevrolet 196.328 mph. 27.505 secs. 03-04-16 2019 pole winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford 180.517 mph. 29.914 secs. 03-01-19

Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Team Penske Ford)

Three wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 11.615, sixth-best

Average Running Position of 12.627, ninth-best

Driver Rating of 95.5, sixth-best

241 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-best

2,368 Laps in the Top 15 (67.8%), eighth-most

423 Quality Passes, 10th-most

Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)

Three top fives, five top 10s

Average finish of 11.0, fifth-best

Average Running Position of 12.555, eighth-best

Driver Rating of 93.7, eighth-best

73 Fastest Laps Run, seventh-best

1,426 Laps in the Top 15 (66.6%), 11th-most

330 Quality Passes, 11th-most

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)

One win, five top fives, nine top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 8.538, series-best

Average Running Position of 9.162, series-best

Driver Rating of 103.3, second-best

195 Fastest Laps Run, sixth-best

2,787 Laps in the Top 15 (79.8%), sixth-most

505 Quality Passes, seventh-most

Martin Truex Jr (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Two wins, five top fives, eight top 10s

Average finish of 10.875, fourth-best

Average Running Position of 11.38, sixth-best

Driver Rating of 97.6, fifth-best

243 Fastest Laps Run, third-best

3,043 Laps in the Top 15 (70.8%), fourth-most

613 Quality Passes, third-most

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Top 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver Races Poles Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs Average Finish Driver Rating 1 Denny Hamlin 16 0 0 2 7 1 13.8 83.0 2 Ryan Blaney 7 1 0 3 5 0 9.9 92.0 3 Kevin Harvick 21 1 2 7 10 2 14.2 104.0 4 Chris Buescher 6 0 0 0 0 0 19.2 57.4 5 Ryan Newman 21 1 0 4 10 2 15.7 80.5 6 Kyle Larson 8 0 0 3 5 0 11.0 93.7 7 Chase Elliott 6 0 0 2 3 3 20.7 95.5 8 David Ragan 15 0 0 0 1 1 26.5 49.8 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 9 0 0 0 1 1 21.7 73.0 10 Aric Almirola 13 0 0 0 3 3 22.2 66.5 11 Clint Bowyer 16 1 0 1 4 0 18.3 72.1 12 Austin Dillon 9 0 0 1 1 0 15.9 77.9 13 Joey Logano 13 1 1 5 9 0 8.5 103.3 14 Corey Lajoie 4 0 0 0 0 1 27.5 41.4 15 Bubba Wallace 4 0 0 0 0 1 27.0 50.3 16 John H Nemechek 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.0

* – Based on last 17 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2005 – 2019).

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Top Five Loop Data Leaders

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver Rating Average Running Position Laps in The Top 15 Drivers Driver Rating Drivers Avg. Running Pos. Drivers Laps in Top 15 Kevin Harvick 104.0 Joey Logano 9.162 Kevin Harvick 3,405 (74.6%) Joey Logano 103.3 Kyle Busch 10.230 Kyle Busch 3,327 (77.4%) Jimmie Johnson 102.9 Kevin Harvick 10.722 Jimmie Johnson 3,227 (70.7%) Kyle Busch 101.8 Chase Elliott 10.765 Martin Truex Jr 3,043 (70.8%) Martin Truex Jr. 97.6 Jimmie Johnson 10.938 Ryan Newman 2,820 (61.8%)

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

History

The construction to build the superspeedway known today as Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) began in 1995. Speedway Motorsports Inc. acquired the property in 1998.

The first NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race won by Ken Schrader on Nov. 2, 1996.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race was held on March 1, 1998. Dale Jarrett won the pole for the event and Mark Martin won the race.

In 2006, the track was reconfigured to include progressive banking.

In total there have been 24 NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 1.5-mile track has hosted one race per season from 1998 to 2017; starting in 2018, Las Vegas has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series events per season.

Starts

In total 160 different drivers have competed in at least one NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; 126 in more than one.

Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 21 starts each.

A total of six drivers have made their NASCAR Cup Series career debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Stanton Barrett (1999), Kyle Busch (2004), Timmy Hill (2012), Jon Wood, Aric Almirola (2007) and Cole Custer (2018).

Daniel Hemric (two starts) leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 5.5.

Joey Logano (13 starts) leads the NASCAR Cup Series among active drivers in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 8.9.

Top 10 in Average Starting Position at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active)

Rank All-Time Drivers Avg. Start Starts Rank Active Drivers Avg. Start Starts 1 Daniel Hemric 5.5 2 1 Joey Logano 8.9 13 2 Joey Logano 8.9 13 2 Kyle Busch 9.6 17 3 Jerry Nadeau 9.4 6 3 Chase Elliott 9.7 6 4 Kyle Busch 9.6 17 4 Kurt Busch 9.8 20 5 Chase Elliott 9.7 6 5 Kyle Larson 10.3 8 6 Kurt Busch 9.8 20 6 Brad Keselowski 11.2 13 7 Kyle Larson 10.3 8 7 Erik Jones 12.4 5 8 Scott Riggs 10.8 7 8 Jimmie Johnson 12.6 20 9 Kasey Kahne 10.9 15 9 Ryan Blaney 12.9 7 10 Brad Keselowski 11.2 13 10 Austin Dillon 14.2 9

Poles

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Pole Winners All-Time Pole Winners (17) Poles Kasey Kahne 3 Bobby Labonte 2 Dale Jarrett 2 Kurt Busch 2 Kyle Busch 2 Brad Keselowski 1 Clint Bowyer 1 Erik Jones 1 Greg Biffle 1 Jeff Gordon 1 Joey Logano 1 Kevin Harvick 1 Matt Kenseth 1 Ricky Rudd 1 Ryan Blaney 1 Ryan Newman 1 Todd Bodine 1

A total of 17 different drivers have won a Busch Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas.

Kasey Kahne leads the series in poles at Las Vegas with three (2004, 2007 and 2012).

Five drivers have multiple poles – Kasey Kahne (three), Bobby Labonte, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch (two each).

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett won the series’ inaugural pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a speed of 168.224 mph (32.773 secs.).

Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive poles at LVMS (2008-2009).

Youngest LVMS pole winner: Erik Jones (Sept. 16, 2018 – 22 years, 3 months, 17 days).

Oldest LVMS pole winner: Dale Jarrett (Mar. 4, 2001 – 44 years, 3 months, 6 days).

Only one NASCAR Cup Series driver has posted his first career pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Kasey Kahne (03/07/2004).

Five manufactures have won a pole at Las Vegas in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by Ford with 11 and followed by Chevrolet (4), Dodge (4), Toyota (3) and Pontiac (1).

Wins

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Winners All-Time Winners (13) Wins Jimmie Johnson 4 Brad Keselowski 3 Matt Kenseth 3 Carl Edwards 2 Jeff Burton 2 Kevin Harvick 2 Martin Truex Jr 2 Jeff Gordon 1 Joey Logano 1 Kyle Busch 1 Mark Martin 1 Sterling Marlin 1 Tony Stewart 1

A total of 13 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; six are active this weekend.

Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with four victories (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010).

Of the 13 series winners at Las Vegas, six are active this weekend: Jimmie Johnson (4), Brad Keselowski (3), Kevin Harvick (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Kyle Busch (1) and Joey Logano (1).

Seven drivers (all-time) have multiple NASCAR Cup Series wins at Las Vegas: Jimmie Johnson (four), Matt Kenseth (three), Brad Keselowski (three), Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Carl Edwards(each have two).

Youngest Las Vegas winner: Kyle Busch (Mar. 01, 2009 – 23 years, 9 months, 27 days).

Oldest Las Vegas winner: Sterling Marlin (Mar. 03, 2002 – 44 years, 7 months, 32 days).

Three drivers have won consecutive races at Las Vegas: Jeff Burton (1999, 2000); Matt Kenseth (2003, 2004) and Jimmie Johnson, who is the only driver to win three consecutive races (2005, 2006 and 2007).

Las Vegas-native Kyle Busch became the first and only driver to win from the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, he accomplished the feat on March 1, 2009.

Five of the 24 Las Vegas races (20.8%) have been won from the front row: Kyle Busch, 2009 (pole); Carl Edwards, 2008 (second starting position); Brad Keselowski, 2014 (second starting position); Martin Truex Jr., 2017 (second starting position); Kevin Harvick, 2018 (second starting position).

NASCAR Cup Series Wins by Starting Positions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Starting Position Wins Winning % Starting Position Wins Winning % 1 1 4.17% 13 1 4.17% 2 4 16.67% 17 1 4.17% 3 2 8.33% 18 2 8.33% 4 1 4.17% 19 1 4.17% 7 2 8.33% 20 1 4.17% 9 1 4.17% 23 1 4.17% 10 1 4.17% 24 3 12.50% 11 1 4.17% 25 1 4.17% Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the Pole: 4.17% 1 Winning from the Front Row: 20.83% 5 Winning from a Top-5 Starting Position: 33.33% 8 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 50.00% 12 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10: 50.00% 12 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 20.83% 5

The deepest in the field that a race winner has started is 25th, by Matt Kenseth in 2004.

Eight of the 13 NASCAR Cup Series drivers who have won at Las Vegas participated in at least two or more races before visiting Victory Lane. Mark Martin (1998; inaugural event) is the only driver to win at Las Vegas in his first appearance.

Ryan Newman leads the series among active drivers with the most starts at Las Vegas without visiting Victory Lane at 21 races; followed by Kurt Busch with 20.

No NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won their first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The five drivers that have won the first two events of the NASCAR Cup Series season are: Matt Kenseth (2009), Jeff Gordon (1997), David Pearson (1976), Bob Welborn (1959) and Marvin Panch (1957).

Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win at Las Vegas the following season: Matt Kenseth (2004), Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2010) – Johnson is the only driver to do it multiple times – Tony Stewart (2012), Kevin Harvick (2015), and Joey Logano (2019).

Four drivers have won the Las Vegas race and the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season: Jeff Gordon (2001), Matt Kenseth (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007 and 2010) and Martin Truex Jr. (2017).

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Owner Wins Organizations Wins Roush Fenway Racing 7 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Team Penske 4 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Stewart-Haas Racing 3 Chip Ganassi Racing 1 Furniture Row Racing 1

Seven different organizations have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas:

Roush Fenway Racing leads the series in wins at Las Vegas with seven victories, followed by Hendrick Motorsports with five.

Four manufacturers have visited Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, led by Ford (12), Chevrolet (seven), Toyota (four) and Dodge (one).

Additional Finishing Positions

Second-Place Finishes:

A total of 17 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished runner-up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; eight are active this weekend.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the series in runner-up finishes at Las Vegas with three.

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson lead all active drivers in second-place finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two each.

Top Five in Runner-Up Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active) All-Time Drivers Runner-Up Finishes Active Drivers Runner-Up Finishes Dale Earnhardt Jr 3 Kevin Harvick 2 Kasey Kahne 2 Kyle Busch 2 Kevin Harvick 2 Kyle Larson 2 Kyle Busch 2 Brad Keselowski 1 Kyle Larson 2 Clint Bowyer 1 Tony Stewart 2 Jimmie Johnson 1 Joey Logano 1 Martin Truex Jr 1

Top Fives:

A total of 39 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished inside the top-five at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick lead the series in top-five finishes at Las Vegas with seven each.

Top Five in Top-Five Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active) All-Time Drivers Top Fives Active Drivers Top Fives Brad Keselowski 7 Brad Keselowski 7 Kevin Harvick 7 Kevin Harvick 7 Kyle Busch 7 Kyle Busch 7 Jeff Gordon 6 Jimmie Johnson 6 Jimmie Johnson 6 Joey Logano 5 Mark Martin 6 Martin Truex Jr 5 Matt Kenseth 6 Tony Stewart 6

Top-10 Finishes:

A total of 61 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have finished inside the top-10 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin lead the series in top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 10 each.

Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman lead all active drivers in top-10 finishes at Las Vegas with 10 each.

Top Five in Top-10 Finishes at Las Vegas (All-Time & Active) All-Time Drivers Top 10s Active Drivers Top 10s Dale Earnhardt Jr 10 Kevin Harvick 10 Kevin Harvick 10 Ryan Newman 10 Mark Martin 10 Brad Keselowski 9 Matt Kenseth 10 Jimmie Johnson 9 Ryan Newman 10 Joey Logano 9 Kyle Busch 9

Average Finishing Positions:

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the series in average finishing position at Las Vegas with a 7.7.

Joey Logano leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average finish at LVMS with a 8.5.

Top 10 in Average Finishing Position at Las Vegas ( All-Time & Active)

Rank All-Time Drivers Avg. Finish Starts Rank Active Drivers Avg. Finish Starts 1 Dale Earnhardt 7.7 3 1 Joey Logano 8.5 13 2 Joey Logano 8.5 13 2 Ryan Blaney 9.9 7 3 Ron Hornaday Jr 9.0 2 3 Martin Truex Jr 10.9 16 4 Ryan Blaney 9.9 7 4 Kyle Larson 11.0 8 5 Martin Truex Jr 10.9 16 5 Brad Keselowski 11.6 13 6 Kyle Larson 11.0 8 6 Jimmie Johnson 12.0 20 7 Brad Keselowski 11.6 13 7 Kyle Busch 12.6 17 8 Jimmie Johnson 12.0 20 8 Denny Hamlin 13.8 16 9 Jeff Burton 12.2 17 9 Kevin Harvick 14.2 21 10 Kyle Busch 12.6 17 10 Ryan Newman 15.7 21

Lap Leader Stats

At total of 76 different drivers have led laps in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas; led by Jimmie Johnson with 595 laps led in 20 starts

The most laps led by the race winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are 214 of the scheduled 267 (80.1%) by Kevin Harvick on March 4, 2018; he started second.

The fewest laps led by the race winner in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are one (the last lap) of the scheduled 267 (0.003%) by Jimmie Johnson on March 12, 2006; he started third.

The most laps led by a driver that didn’t win in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas are 219 of the scheduled 267 (82%%) by Jeff Gordon on February 28, 2010; he started second.

Top 10 in Lap Leaders at Las Vegas ( All-Time & Active )

Rank All-Time Drivers Led Completed % Led Rank Active Drivers Led Completed % Led 1 Jimmie Johnson 595 5,328 11.2% 1 Jimmie Johnson 595 5,328 11.2% 2 Kevin Harvick 587 5,274 11.1% 2 Kevin Harvick 587 5,274 11.1% 3 Matt Kenseth 526 4,385 12.0% 3 Joey Logano 433 3,493 12.4% 4 Tony Stewart 482 4,187 11.5% 4 Martin Truex Jr 292 4,294 6.8% 5 Jeff Gordon 457 4,551 10.0% 5 Brad Keselowski 280 3,418 8.2% 6 Joey Logano 433 3,493 12.4% 6 Kyle Busch 254 4,147 6.1% 7 Martin Truex Jr 292 4,294 6.8% 7 Ryan Newman 112 5,400 2.1% 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr 286 4,380 6.5% 8 Kurt Busch 108 5,066 2.1% 9 Brad Keselowski 280 3,418 8.2% 9 Daniel Suarez 41 1,335 3.1% 10 Jeff Burton 280 4,360 6.4% 10 Michael McDowell 29 2,081 1.4%

Female Competitors

Danica Patrick and Shawna Robinson are the only two female drivers to compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Driver Season Starting Position Finishing Position Driver Rating Danica Patrick 2017 28 36 40.8 Danica Patrick 2016 18 21 54.9 Danica Patrick 2015 21 27 60.4 Danica Patrick 2014 22 21 58.0 Danica Patrick 2013 37 33 40.5 Averages 25.2 27.6 50.9 Driver Season Starting Position Finishing Position Driver Rating Shawna Robinson 2002 36 42 N/A

Track Specific Stats

Twice the NASCAR Cup Series race has resulted with a NASCAR Overtime finish at Las Vegas:

Date Scheduled No. of Laps Actual No. of Laps NASCAR Overtime Winner Runner-Up 3/12/2006 267 270 3 Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth 9/16/2018 267 272 5 Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson

Only one NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas has ended early due to weather:

Date Scheduled No. of Laps Actual No. of Laps No. of Fewer Laps Winner Runner-Up 3/5/2000 267 148 119 Jeff Burton Tony Stewart

Qualifying has only been cancelled once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013. As a result, Brad Keselowski started from the first starting position.

The closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the March 12, 2006 race won by Jimmie Johnson over Matt Kenseth by a margin of 0.045 second.

Top Five Closest Margins of Victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas

Margin of Victory Race Winner Runner-Up Date 0.045 Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth 3/12/2006 0.236 Joey Logano Brad Keselowski 3/3/2019 0.411 Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer 3/1/2009 0.461 Tony Stewart Jimmie Johnson 3/11/2012 0.504 Carl Edwards Dale Earnhardt Jr 3/2/2008

NASCAR in Nevada

There has been a total of 75 NASCAR national series races among two tracks in the state of Nevada.

Track Name City Cup Xfinity Gander Truck Total Races First Year Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas 24 25 25 74 1996 Las Vegas Park Speedway Las Vegas 1 0 0 1 1955 TOTALS 25 25 25 75

The first NASCAR national series race held in the state of Nevada was at Las Vegas Park Speedway on October 16, 1955. Las Vegas Park Speedway was a 1-mile dirt track, and the event was 200 laps. Norm Nelson won the race driving a Chrysler.

Nevada in NASCAR

A total of 28 different drivers in NASCAR national series history have their home state recorded as Nevada.

Five drivers with their home state recorded as Nevada have won at least one NASCAR national series race.