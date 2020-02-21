Kyle Busch Wins A Truck Race (And In Equally Surprising News Water Is Still Wet)

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway tonight was 134 laps long, 13.4 of which were interesting if battles for the lead are your sort of thing. Outside of that, it was pick something in the field to watch, for as is his wont Kyle Busch wafflestomped the field with a ridiculously dominating performance.

It’d be easy to blame Busch for stinking up the show, but it’s not his fault he’s that much better than everyone else driving tonight. Even had he taken the night off, the race would have still been a one-truck show as Johnny Sauter was ahead of third place Austin Hill by a not inconsiderable margin. It’s the nature of mile and a half tracks: one or two teams hit the note, and everyone else tears up their notes and starts over at the next such track. There’s more than enough of them to try and get it together on.

Ah well. Xfinity tomorrow and Cup tomorrow … both of which I’ll watch on replay as I’m working. Maybe I should rethink this not having a desk job.