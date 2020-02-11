NAPA Auto Parts and Hendrick Motorsports Extend Partnership For Two More Seasons
Sponsorship of Chase Elliott Continues Through 2022
CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 11, 2020) – NAPA AUTO PARTS has extended its relationship with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports with a new agreement that will continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team through 2022.
On Sunday, Elliott will drive his No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX) to kick off the 2020 NASCAR season.
“NAPA is proud to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, which serves as a key component of our marketing efforts,” said Gaylord Spencer, senior vice president, marketing, for NAPA AUTO PARTS. “Motor sports is a natural fit for NAPA, and we are fortunate to be associated with winners like Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott. Our partnership remains strong, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come.”
Atlanta-based NAPA AUTO PARTS began its relationship with Elliott as primary sponsor during the driver’s historic 2014 Xfinity Series season when he became NASCAR’s youngest-ever national series champion while earning rookie of the year and most popular driver honors. The company’s support of Elliott continued through another full Xfinity Series schedule (2015), the driver’s five-race Cup Series debut (2015) and as majority sponsor of his first four years at the Cup level (2016-2019). NAPA expanded its number of primary races from 24 to 26 in 2018.
“NAPA constantly shows how committed they are to not only the success of their business but to the success of our team and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole,” Elliott said. “I’m so thankful for everything they’ve done for me since 2014. I get the chance to meet NAPA employees across the country throughout the NASCAR season, and to be able to represent all of them week in and week out is truly an honor. We look forward to having them on board for the years ahead.”
Elliott, 24, earned 2016 Cup Series rookie of the year honors and is coming off his fourth playoff appearance in as many full seasons at NASCAR’s top level. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has posted six Cup-level race victories under crew chief Alan Gustafson and has been voted by fans as the series’ most popular driver for two consecutive years.
“We’ve had an incredible run with NAPA, and I know we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Chase has immense talent, is extremely popular with fans and has proven that he can win races and challenge for championships. There’s no limit to what he, Alan and the No. 9 team can accomplish together. We couldn’t do it without NAPA and look forward to continuing the tremendous relationship with their whole group.”
ABOUT NAPA AUTO PARTS:
NAPA (www.NAPAonline.com) was founded in 1925 to meet America’s growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, more than 500,000 part numbers are distributed across 56 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.
ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:
Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
February 10, 2020
Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports Extend Partnership Five Years Through 2027
CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2020) – Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a five-year contract extension that will take one of the most enduring sponsorships in auto racing through 2027.
As part of the new agreement, Axalta will be a primary sponsor of the No. 24 team with driver William Byron for 14 Cup Series races each year beginning in 2021. Byron is coming off a sophomore season that saw him produce personal bests in nearly every statistical category and earn his first Cup playoff berth.
Driving the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Byron will make his third career start in the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX). His paint scheme will feature Axalta’s 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year, Axalta Sea Glass.
“Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports goes beyond signatures on paper. We consider the entire Hendrick organization part of our family and the foundation of our legacy in racing,” said Wade Robinson, managing director, global motorsports at Axalta. “Knowing that our companies will continue to collaborate well into future is a remarkable feat. We’re proud of the work and accomplishments that our companies have achieved together.”
The new pact extends a multi-faceted partnership – now in its 28th full season – that began in November 1992 when Axalta first sponsored the No. 24 Chevrolet of driver Jeff Gordon, who went on to win four Cup Series titles and 93 points-paying races. Axalta also operates a 36,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center on the Hendrick Motorsports campus outside Charlotte, North Carolina, to enable customers to train and be part of a full racing experience.
“It’s difficult to put into words what Axalta has meant to our company,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They took a chance on us nearly three decades ago, and it’s been an incredible relationship ever since. Axalta and the No. 24 team are synonymous, so it’s fitting to see that connection solidified for the next eight seasons. William is a tremendous talent who is going to do exciting things behind the wheel for a long, long time. We are truly fortunate to continue this great partnership far into the future.”
Byron, 22, was the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year. In 2019, he was paired with seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus, who led him to a playoff berth and personal bests in top-five finishes, top-10s, pole positions, laps led, average finish, stage wins, and final points position. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native earned the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship before moving to the Cup level.
“My relationship with Axalta has been unreal,” Byron said. “They mean so much to Hendrick Motorsports and to our sport – from producing the all-time coolest and most recognizable paint schemes to everything they do off the track to make our sponsorship so successful. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity and to help continue the winning tradition of Axalta, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 team.”
In 2020, Axalta is a primary sponsor of Byron in 22 Cup Series races and teammate Alex Bowman in three events. Its most recent contract with Hendrick Motorsports was set to run through 2022.
ABOUT AXALTA:
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:
