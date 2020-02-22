Pre-Race Info

The Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Date: Friday, February 21

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

2019 Winner: Kyle Busch

Viva Las Vegas

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads West from Daytona Beach, Florida to compete under the lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Strat 200 this Friday night, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch took home last season’s victory at the first Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starting from the pole and leading a race-high 110 laps. Brett Moffitt finished in second, while Matt Crafton finished third, Stewart Friesen finished fourth and Harrison Burton finished fifth.

This weekend Busch returns to the series and is set to pilot the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra. This will be his fourth start in the series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His first was in 2001 for Roush Fenway Racing, where he started third and finished ninth. In his last two Gander Truck starts at Las Vegas (2018 and 2019 spring Truck races), Busch started from the pole and won each event.

Hattori Racing Enterprises driver Austin Hill won the most recent Gander Trucks race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 2019) in a career-best season for the driver of the No. 16 Toyota. He will compete again this weekend in hopes of making it two in a row on the 1.5-mile track. No driver in series history has ever won back-to-back Gander Truck Series races at LVMS.

Enfinger wins in wild finish at Daytona

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway did not disappoint. If you wanted to see action, three-wide passes, emotions and wrecks all at one time, then that’s exactly what you got. Plus, the race set the third highest green flag passes for the lead (110) stat at Daytona since the inception of Loop Data in the series in 2007 – behind only 2016 (129) and 2018 (103).

Grant Enfinger ended up grabbing the checkered flag on Friday night, his third career victory and first since the 2018 season. Enfinger battled until the very last second (literally) with a margin of victory of .010 seconds – making it the closest finish in series history at the historic track.

The victory automatically puts Enfinger in the 2020 Playoffs, a sweet feeling for the driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford who had to battle his way in last year based on points.

All eyes on Decker: Making history at Daytona

Niece Motorsports driver Natalie Decker was over the moon on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway following her strong performance. The 22-year old finished fifth in the NextEra Energy 250, marking the highest-ever finish for a female competitor in series history – surpassing the previous record of sixth at Daytona (2011) held by Jennifer Jo Cobb.

The finish was Decker’s first top five, first top 10 and her best showing since last season’s 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in her rookie season.

Decker hadn’t had the best of luck at the historic Daytona track in the past, crashing on the opening lap of last year’s race, but this season she has redeemed herself. She started 20th last Friday in the No. 44 Chevrolet with a strategy to ride in the back till the closing laps, and she executed her plan to perfection.

With momentum already on her side from the historic run at Daytona, Decker heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway feeling even more confident since the 1.5-mile speedway was home to her prior career-best finish. In her two starts at Las Vegas, both in 2019, Decker finished 13th and 25th (due to electrical issues).

Happy 600th, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series!

On Friday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will celebrate their 600th race dating back to its first season in 1995.

The inaugural race took place on February 5, 1995 at Phoenix Raceway, where Mike Skinner started 16th and took home the trophy.

Since then, there have been 25 champions crowned. Matt Crafton, Ron Hornaday, Jr., Jack Sprague and Todd Bodine are drivers that have multi-championships to their name.

Crafton is the only driver to have ever done it back-to-back (2013-2014) and is also the current Gander Truck champion.

Toyota has won 11 of the 25 championships with Chevrolet winning nine, Dodge winning three and Ford winning two.

Tune in Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Strat 200 (9 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) to help celebrate 600 Truck Series starts.

Everyone loves an underdog: Career-best finish for Anderson

Jordan Anderson is no stranger to Daytona International Speedway, and he is no stranger to disappointing finishes and tough breaks. But, on Friday night at the track, things played out a little differently.

Anderson, who drives his own hauler to the races, gets his own sponsors and runs his own small team, made it through a wild night at Daytona unscathed and in the process captured a career-best finish of second.

The 28-year old from South Carolina couldn’t have been more ecstatic. He went door-to-door with Enfinger on the final lap of NASCAR Overtime but was just .010 seconds short. That margin of victory is the closest in series history at Daytona.

“This finish tonight hopefully is for every underdog in America, every kid that stays up late and works on his dirt Late Model or his Legends Car and dreams of coming here to Daytona. Hopefully this finish tonight encourages them to never give up on their dreams that you can come here and compete in NASCAR without having million-dollar sponsors, you can come here and fight and claw and dig and tell everybody that says you can’t do it, to prove them wrong and be here. This is for all those kids that are out there fighting for it.”

Anderson will be making his seventh start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. His most recent finish of 14th also marked a career-best at the track.

Parade Laps: Insights into the drivers in this week’s media breakouts

Four drivers from the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – ThorSport Racing’s Grant Enfinger, GMS Racing’s Sheldon Creed, Niece Motorsport’s Ty Majeski, and Kyle Busch Motorsport’s Raphael Lessard – will be participating in this week’s media rotations at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leading into the Strat 200 on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Media rotations are scheduled for Friday, February 21, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (local time) in the Deadline Room.

Grant Enfinger (No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford)

Birthdate: January 22, 1985

Driver’s Age: 34

Hometown: Kannapolis, NC

Hobbies: Fishing, Outdoor activities, Working on cars

Crew Chief: Jeff Hensley

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Career Highlights:

In 2018, he captured his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff berth and finished fifth in the final points standings, the best of his career thus far in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

In 2017, he finished 11th in the final standings in his rookie season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

In 2016, he claimed his first career NASCAR national series win at Talladega Superspeedway.

In 2016, posted his first NASCAR national series career pole for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season opener at Daytona.

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway

2020 Season Highlights:

Won the 2020 season opener at Daytona and is the current Gander Truck points leader by 11 points over second place Austin Hill.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Performance:

Captured his second career Gander Trucks victory at Las Vegas in 2018.

He will be making his eighth career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He has an average start of 7.7 and average finish of 11. 1.

He’s led 47 laps at the track and has posted two top five and four top 10s.

He has completed 86.9% of laps attempted at Las Vegas.

Sheldon Creed (No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet)

Birthdate: September 30, 1997

Driver’s Age: 22

Hometown: Alpine, CA

Team: GMS Racing

Crew Chief: Jeff Stankiewicz

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Career Highlights:

2019 was Creed’s first fulltime season the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Creed had two runner-up finishes back-to-back (Eldora, Michigan) in 2019, marking his career best.

2020 Season Highlights:

Finished ninth in the season-opener at Daytona and is currently ninth in the series standings 23 points back from the standings lead.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Performance:

This weekend will mark Creed’s third start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In 2019, when he made both of his starts, he finished in the top 10 in both races.

He got a sixth-place finish at the 2019 Las Vegas-1 and a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas-2.

Ty Majeski (No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet)

Birthdate: August 18, 1994

Driver’s Age: 25

Hometown: Seymour, WI

Team: Niece Motorsports

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Career Highlights:

2020 marks Majeski’s first fulltime season in the Gander Trucks Series.

He made one start for Niece Motorsports in 2019 at Phoenix Raceway; started in fifth, finished in 11th.

2020 Season Highlights:

In the season-opener at Daytona, he started 17th but was involved in an early wreck that took him out of the race on Lap 15, he finished last (32nd).

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Performance:

This weekend will be Majeski’s series track debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Raphael Lessard (No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota)

Birthdate: July 5, 2001

Driver’s Age: 18

Hometown: St.-Joseph de Beauce, Quebec, Canada

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Career Highlights:

2020 is Lessard’s first fulltime season in the Gander Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

In 2019, he competed in three races for KBM as well as two races for DGR-Crosley taking home two top-10 finishes (Iowa, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park).

2020 Season Highlights:

Finished 20th in the season-opener at Daytona and is currently 14th in the series standings 29 points back from the series standings lead.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Performance: