Pre-Race Info

Statistical Advance: Analyzing The DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 11, 2020) – Below is a statistical look at some of the top performers at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida going into the Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). The stats include both the Daytona 500 and the annual July race (August this season) and are among active drivers (listed in alphabetical order).

DAYTONA-SPECIFIC STATISTICS

Ryan Blaney (No.12 Team Penske Ford)

One win, five top fives, nine top 10s

Average finish of 23.778, 13th-best

Average Running Position of 14.165, series-best

Driver Rating of 86.7, sixth-best

32 Fastest Laps Run, 19th-best

1,098 Laps in the Top 15 (67.1%), 13th-most

1,760 Quality Passes, 11th-most

Clint Bowyer (No.14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

12 top fives, 24 top 10s

Average finish of 16.821, second-best

Average Running Position of 17.735, 10th-best

Driver Rating of 78.4, ninth-best

117 Fastest Laps Run, third-best

2,361 Laps in the Top 15 (47.4%), seventh-most

3,251 Quality Passes, eighth-most

Kyle Busch (No.18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Five wins, 21 top fives, 27 top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 18.448, sixth-best

Average Running Position of 14.204, second-best

Driver Rating of 91.2, series-best

116 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-best

3,292 Laps in the Top 15 (64%), series-most

3,886 Quality Passes, third-most

Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)

Three wins, 26 top fives, 36 top 10s

Average finish of 16.931, third-best

Average Running Position of 16.219, sixth-best

Driver Rating of 87.1, fourth-best

109 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-best

3,047 Laps in the Top 15 (59.2%), third-most

4,216 Quality Passes, second-most

William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

One top five, one top 10; two poles

Average finish of 19.5, ninth-best

Average Running Position of 15.826, fifth-best

Driver Rating of 83.1, eighth-best

15 Fastest Laps Run, 28th-best

333 Laps in the Top 15 (47%), 27th-most

374 Quality Passes, 13th-most

Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

One win, six top fives, 15 top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 15.077, series-best

Average Running Position of 17.512, eighth-best

Driver Rating of 77.5, 11th-best

54 Fastest Laps Run, 15th-best

1,077 Laps in the Top 15 (46.6%), 14th-most

1,432 Quality Passes, 12th-most

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Eight wins, 20 top fives, 27 top 10s

Average finish of 17.357, fourth-best

Average Running Position of 14.99, fourth-best

Driver Rating of 87.8, second-best

103 Fastest Laps Run, sixth-best

2,898 Laps in the Top 15 (58.2), fourth-most

3,846 Quality Passes, fourth-most

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

Seven wins, 23 top fives, 34 top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 18.567, seventh-best

Average Running Position of 18.72, 13th-best

Driver Rating of 83.2, seventh-best

118 Fastest Laps Run, second-best

2,692 Laps in the Top 15 (50.4%), fifth-most

3,650 Quality Passes, fifth-most

Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

Seven wins, 24 top fives, 31 top 10s; two poles

Average finish of 19.767, 10th-best

Average Running Position of 14.938, third-best

Driver Rating of 87.2, third-best

83 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-best

3,291 Laps in the Top 15 (61.6%), second-most

4,225 Quality Passes, series-most

Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Team Penske Ford)

Two wins, seven top fives, 12 top 10s

Average finish of 23.238, 12th-best

Average Running Position of 18.035, 12th-best

Driver Rating of 78.2, 10th-best

67 Fastest Laps Run, 11th-best

1,848 Laps in the Top 15 (49.4%), 10th-most

2,890 Quality Passes, ninth-most

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)

Three wins, 17 top fives, 27 top 10s

Average finish of 17.409, fifth-best

Average Running Position of 16.351, seventh-best

Driver Rating of 87, fifth-best

83 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best

2,215 Laps in the Top 15 (56.9%), eighth-most

3,443 Quality Passes, seventh-most

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet)

One win, four top fives, seven top 10s

Average finish of 18.733, eighth-best

Average Running Position of 17.994, 11th-best

Driver Rating of 77, 12th-best

64 Fastest Laps Run, 13th-best

1,113 Laps in the Top 15 (41.7%), 12th-most

1,969 Quality Passes, 10th-most

Martin Truex Jr (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Five top fives, 13 top 10s; one pole

Average finish of 22.138, 11th-best

Average Running Position of 17.636, ninth-best

Driver Rating of 76.8, 13th-best

100 Fastest Laps Run, seventh-best

2,617 Laps in the Top 15 (50.5%), sixth-most

3,539 Quality Passes, sixth-most

Daytona International Speedway Data Race #: 1 of 36 (2-16-20) Track Size: 2.5 miles Banking/Corners: 31 degrees Banking/Straights: 3 degrees Banking/Tri-Oval: 18 degrees Total Race Length: 500 miles (200 laps) Stage 1 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps) Stage 2 Length: 162.5 miles (65 laps) Final Stage Length: 175 miles (70 laps) Top 10 Driver Ratings at Daytona Kyle Busch 91.2 Denny Hamlin 87.8 Jimmie Johnson 87.2 Kurt Busch 87.1 Joey Logano 87.0 Ryan Blaney 86.7 Kevin Harvick 83.2 William Byron 83.1 Clint Bowyer 78.4 Brad Keselowski 78.2 Note: Driver Ratings are compiled from 2005-2019 races (30 total) at Daytona (active drivers only).

Daytona International Speedway Qualifying / Race Data Daytona 500 Qualifying record: Bill Elliott, Ford Thunderbird Melling Racing Crew Chief: Ernie Elliott (210.364 mph, 42.783 secs., 02-09-1987) 2020 pole winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet Camaro JTG Daugherty Racing Crew Chief: Brian Pattie (194.582 mph, 46.253 secs., 02-09-2020) 2019 pole winner: William Byron, Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Motorsports Crew Chief: Chad Knaus (194.305 mph, 46.319 secs., 02-10-2019) _____________________________________________________________________ Daytona 500 Race record: Buddy Baker, Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Ranier Racing Crew Chief: Waddell Wilson (177.602 mph, 02:48:55, 02-17-1980) 2019 race winner: Denny Hamlin, Toyota Camry Joe Gibbs Racing Crew Chief: Chris Gabehart (137.440 mph, 03:45:55, 02-17-2019) 2018 race winner: Austin Dillon, Chevrolet Camaro Richard Childress Racing Crew Chief: Justin Alexander (150.545 mph, 03:26:15, 02-18-2018)

Daytona 500 All-Time Winners Season Daytona 500 Winners 2019 Denny Hamlin 2018 Austin Dillon 2017 Kurt Busch 2016 Denny Hamlin 2015 Joey Logano 2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr 2013 Jimmie Johnson 2012 Matt Kenseth 2011 Trevor Bayne 2010 Jamie McMurray 2009 Matt Kenseth 2008 Ryan Newman 2007 Kevin Harvick 2006 Jimmie Johnson 2005 Jeff Gordon 2004 Dale Earnhardt Jr 2003 Michael Waltrip 2002 Ward Burton 2001 Michael Waltrip 2000 Dale Jarrett 1999 Jeff Gordon 1998 Dale Earnhardt 1997 Jeff Gordon 1996 Dale Jarrett 1995 Sterling Marlin 1994 Sterling Marlin 1993 Dale Jarrett 1992 Davey Allison 1991 Ernie Irvan 1990 Derrike Cope 1989 Darrell Waltrip 1988 Bobby Allison 1987 Bill Elliott 1986 Geoff Bodine 1985 Bill Elliott 1984 Cale Yarborough 1983 Cale Yarborough 1982 Bobby Allison 1981 Richard Petty 1980 Buddy Baker 1979 Richard Petty 1978 Bobby Allison 1977 Cale Yarborough 1976 David Pearson 1975 Benny Parsons 1974 Richard Petty 1973 Richard Petty 1972 A.J. Foyt 1971 Richard Petty 1970 Pete Hamilton 1969 LeeRoy Yarbrough 1968 Cale Yarborough 1967 Mario Andretti 1966 Richard Petty 1965 Fred Lorenzen 1964 Richard Petty 1963 Tiny Lund 1962 Fireball Roberts 1961 Marvin Panch 1960 Junior Johnson 1959 Lee Petty

All-Time Duel Winners Rk. Winners Duel Wins 1 Dale Earnhardt 12 2 Bobby Allison 5 Cale Yarborough 5 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 5 Darrell Waltrip 5 Jeff Gordon 5 7 Bill Elliott 4 8 Buddy Baker 3 Denny Hamlin 3 Kyle Busch 3 Sterling Marlin 3 Tony Stewart 3 13 Bobby Isaac 2 Chase Elliott 2 Elliott Sadler 2 Ernie Irvan 2 Jimmie Johnson 2 Ken Schrader 2 Kevin Harvick 1 Matt Kenseth 2 Michael Waltrip 2 Neil Bonnett 2 23 A.J. Foyt 1 Benny Parsons 1 Bobby Labonte 1 Coo Coo Marlin 1 Dale Jarrett 1 Dave Marcis 1 Davey Allison 1 David Pearson 1 Donnie Allison 1 Geoff Bodine 1 Jeff Burton 1 Joey Logano 1 Kasey Kahne 1 Kurt Busch 1 Mike Skinner 1 Richard Petty 1 Ricky Rudd 1 Robby Gordon 1 Ryan Blaney 1 42 Terry Labonte 1

Pre-Race Loop Data At Daytona International Speedway

Note: Loop Data is compiled from 2005-2019 races (30 total) at Daytona (active drivers only).

DRIVER RATINGS AVG. RUNNING POS. Rank Driver DR Driver ARP 1 Kyle Busch 91.2 Ryan Blaney 14.165 2 Denny Hamlin 87.8 Kyle Busch 14.204 3 Jimmie Johnson 87.2 Jimmie Johnson 14.938 4 Kurt Busch 87.1 Denny Hamlin 14.990 5 Joey Logano 87.0 William Byron 15.826 6 Ryan Blaney 86.7 Kurt Busch 16.219 7 Kevin Harvick 83.2 Joey Logano 16.351 8 William Byron 83.1 Alex Bowman 17.282 9 Clint Bowyer 78.4 Austin Dillon 17.512 10 Brad Keselowski 78.2 Martin Truex Jr 17.636 LAPS IN TOP 15 (%) FASTEST LAPS RUN Rank Driver % Driver FLR 1 Kyle Busch 64.0% Ryan Newman 123 2 Jimmie Johnson 61.6% Kevin Harvick 118 3 Kurt Busch 59.2% Clint Bowyer 117 4 Denny Hamlin 58.2% Kyle Busch 116 5 Kevin Harvick 50.4% Kurt Busch 109 6 Martin Truex Jr 50.4% Denny Hamlin 103 7 Clint Bowyer 47.4% Martin Truex Jr 100 8 Joey Logano 56.9% Jimmie Johnson 83 9 Ryan Newman 40.4% Joey Logano 83 10 Brad Keselowski 49.4% David Ragan 74

Daytona 500 – Stats & Tidbits

The 2020 edition will be the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 (1959-2020).

Although the first Daytona 500 was held in 1959, it has been the season-opener only since 1982.

Starts

A total of 554 different drivers have competed in at least one Daytona 500; 334 have cometed in more than one Daytona 500.

Dave Marcis leads the series all-time in Daytona 500 starts with 33; followed by NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty (32) and Terry Labonte (32).

leads the series all-time in Daytona 500 starts with 33; followed by NASCAR Hall of Famers (32) and (32). Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in Daytona 500 starts with 18 each.

and lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in Daytona 500 starts with 18 each. Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the NASCAR Cup Series (all-time) in average starting position (5.6) in the Daytona 500 (18 starts).

leads the NASCAR Cup Series (all-time) in average starting position (5.6) in the Daytona 500 (18 starts). Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position (6.0) in the Daytona 500 (four starts).

Top 10 in Average Starting Position for the Daytona 500 (All-Time & Active)

Rank All-Time Drivers Avg Start Starts Rank Active Drivers Avg Start Starts 1 Dale Earnhardt Jr 5.7 18 1 Chase Elliott 6.0 4 2 Cotton Owens 5.8 4 2 Bubba Wallace 10.0 2 3 Chase Elliott 6.0 4 3 Alex Bowman 10.7 3 4 Paul Goldsmith 6.9 7 4 Jimmie Johnson 13.1 18 5 Bobby Isaac 7.3 10 5 Kyle Busch 14.2 14 6 Davey Allison 7.7 7 6 Ryan Blaney 14.4 5 7 Pete Hamilton 7.8 4 7 Austin Dillon 14.9 7 8 Dale Earnhardt 8.6 23 8 Joey Logano 15.0 11 9 Joe Weatherly 9.2 5 9 Kurt Busch 15.4 18 10 Tony Stewart 9.4 17 10 Kevin Harvick 15.7 18

Poles

Active Daytona 500 Pole Winners Rank Active Pole Winners D500 Poles 1 Chase Elliott 2 2 Jimmie Johnson 2 3 Alex Bowman 1 4 Austin Dillon 1 5 Martin Truex Jr 1 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 7 William Byron 1

A total of 43 different drivers have won a pole for the Daytona 500; seven of the 43 drivers are active this weekend.

Bill Elliott, Cale Yarborough and Buddy Baker lead the series in Daytona 500 poles with four each.

and lead the series in Daytona 500 poles with four each. Ricky Stenhouse Jr won the pole for 2020 Daytona 500 drving for JTG Daugherty Racing.

won the pole for 2020 Daytona 500 drving for A total of 10 drivers have posted multiple poles for the Daytona 500; Jimmie Johnson (two) and Chase Elliott (two) are the only active drivers with more than one Daytona 500 pole.

(two) and (two) are the only active drivers with more than one Daytona 500 pole. Five drivers have won consecutive Daytona 500 poles – Fireball Roberts (1961-1963), Buddy Baker (1979-1980), Bill Elliott (1985, 1986, 1987), Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990), Chase Elliott (2016, 2017).

(1961-1963), (1979-1980), (1985, 1986, 1987), (1988, 1989, 1990), (2016, 2017). Chase Elliott became the youngest Daytona 500 pole winner at the age of 20 years, 2 months, 17 days with his pole in 2016.

became the youngest Daytona 500 pole winner at the age of 20 years, 2 months, 17 days with his pole in 2016. Hendrick Motorsports has won 13 Daytona 500 poles, the series most: Ken Schrader (1988, 1989, 1990), Jeff Gordon (1999, 2015), Jimmie Johnson (2002, 2008), Mark Martin (2010), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2011), Chase Elliott (2016, 2017), Alex Bowman (2018), William Byron (2019).

(1988, 1989, 1990), (1999, 2015), (2002, 2008), (2010), (2011), (2016, 2017), (2018), (2019). Hendrick Motorsports has won a record five Daytona 500 poles in a row – (2015-2019).

Seven different manufacturers have won the pole for the Daytona 500, led by Chevrolet with 28; followed by Ford (12), Pontiac (eight), Mercury (five), Dodge (four), Oldsmobile (three), Plymouth (two).

Wins

Active Daytona 500 Winners Rank Race Winners Wins 1 Denny Hamlin 2 2 Jimmie Johnson 2 3 Austin Dillon 1 4 Joey Logano 1 5 Kevin Harvick 1 6 Kurt Busch 1 7 Ryan Newman 1

A total of 39 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won a Daytona 500, and seven of the 39 are active this weekend.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the series in Daytona 500 victories with seven – (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981).

leads the series in Daytona 500 victories with seven – (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981). Lee Petty won the inaugural Daytona 500 on Feb. 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet.

won the inaugural Daytona 500 on Feb. 22, 1959; he led 38 laps and won by two feet. Denny Hamlin won the most recent (2019) Daytona 500; the second of his career.

won the most recent (2019) Daytona 500; the second of his career. Youngest Daytona 500 winner: Trevor Bayne (02/20/2011 – 20 years, 0 months, 1 days).

(02/20/2011 – 20 years, 0 months, 1 days). Oldest Daytona 500 winner: Bobby Allison (02/14/1988 – 50 years, 2 months, 11 days).

(02/14/1988 – 50 years, 2 months, 11 days). Seven drivers posted their career-first NASCAR Cup Series victory with a win in the Daytona 500; the most recent to accomplish the feat was Trevor Bayne in 2011.

Drivers Seasons Tiny Lund 1963 Mario Andretti 1967 Pete Hamilton 1970 Derrike Cope 1990 Sterling Marlin 1994 Michael Waltrip 2001 Trevor Bayne 2011

Three other drivers posted their career-first victory in (points-paying) qualifying races at Daytona: Johnny Rutherford (1963), Bobby Isaac (1964) and Earl Balmer (1966).

(1963), (1964) and (1966). Lee Petty, who won the inaugural Daytona 500, and Trevor Bayne, 2011 Daytona 500 champion, are the only two drivers to win the Daytona 500 in their first appearance.

A total of 12 drivers have won multiple Daytona 500s, led by Richard Petty with seven victories.

The 12 Drivers With Multiple Daytona 500 Wins No. of Wins Drivers Seasons 7 Richard Petty 1964 1966 1971 1973 1974 1979 1981 4 Cale Yarborough 1968 1977 1983 1984 3 Bobby Allison 1978 1982 1988 3 Dale Jarrett 1993 1996 2000 3 Jeff Gordon 1997 1999 2005 2 Bill Elliott 1985 1987 2 Sterling Marlin 1994 1995 2 Michael Waltrip 2001 2003 2 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2004 2014 2 Jimmie Johnson 2006 2013 2 Matt Kenseth 2009 2012 2 Denny Hamlin 2016 2019

A driver has won back-to-back Daytona 500s three times – Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84) and Sterling Marlin (1994-95).

The Daytona 500 has been won from the Busch Pole position nine times; a winning percentage of 14.7%.

Season Driver 1962 Fireball Roberts 1966 Richard Petty 1968 Cale Yarborough 1980 Buddy Baker 1984 Cale Yarborough 1985 Bill Elliott 1987 Bill Elliott 1999 Jeff Gordon 2000 Dale Jarrett

NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (1985, 1987) and Cale Yarborough (1968, 1984) are the only two drivers to accomplish the feat more than once.

(1985, 1987) and (1968, 1984) are the only two drivers to accomplish the feat more than once. The pole position is the most proficient starting position in the Daytona 500 field, producing more winners (nine) than any other position.

16 of the 61 Daytona 500s (26.23%) have been won from the front row; nine from the pole position and seven from the second-place position.

Matt Kenseth won the Daytona 500 from the 39th starting position in 2009, the deepest a race winner has started.

Daytona 500 Wins By Starting Positions

Starting Position Wins Win % Starting Position Wins Win % 1 9 14.75% 11 1 1.64% 2 7 11.48% 12 3 4.92% 3 3 4.92% 13 2 3.28% 4 7 11.48% 14 1 1.64% 5 2 3.28% 15 2 3.28% 6 2 3.28% 19 3 4.92% 7 5 8.20% 32 2 3.28% 8 3 4.92% 33 1 1.64% 9 5 8.20% 34 1 1.64% 10 1 1.64% 39 1 1.64% Additional Starting Position Stats Wins From The Pole 9 14.75% Wins From The Front Row 16 26.23% Wins From The Top Five 28 45.90% Wins From The Top 10 44 72.13% Wins From The Top 15 53 86.89% Wins From Outside The Top 20 5 8.20%

Five reigning NASCAR Cup Series champions have gone on to win the Daytona 500 the season after winning the championship: Lee Petty (1959), Richard Petty (1973), Cale Yarborough (1977), Jeff Gordon (1999) and Dale Jarrett (2000).

(1959), (1973), (1977), (1999) and (2000). Five Daytona 500 winners have won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the same season; Richard Petty pulled it off four times:

Drivers Seasons Richard Petty 1964 1971 1974 1979 Jimmie Johnson 2006 2013 Lee Petty 1959 Cale Yarborough 1977 Jeff Gordon 1997

A driver has swept both the Daytona 500 and the July race only five times at Daytona International Speedway: Jimmie Johnson (2013), Bobby Allison (1982), LeeRoy Yarborough (1969), Cale Yarborough (1968) and Fireball Roberts (1962).

(2013), (1982), (1969), (1968) and (1962). Drivers who have won the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500 in the same season:

Driver – (Year)

Bobby Allison (1982) Bill Elliott (1987) Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000) Jeff Gordon (1997) Denny Hamlin (2016)



18 different drivers have won both the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600:

Winner Daytona 500s Coca-Cola 600s 1 Richard Petty 7 2 2 Bobby Allison 3 3 3 Dale Jarrett 3 1 4 Jeff Gordon 3 3 5 Jimmie Johnson 2 4 6 Matt Kenseth 2 1 7 Darrell Waltrip 1 5 8 Austin Dillon 1 1 9 Benny Parsons 1 1 10 Buddy Baker 1 3 11 Dale Earnhardt 1 3 12 Davey Allison 1 1 13 David Pearson 1 3 14 Fred Lorenzen 1 2 15 Kevin Harvick 1 2 16 Kurt Busch 1 1 17 LeeRoy Yarbrough 1 1 18 Marvin Panch 1 1

Eight different drivers have won both the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis:

Winners Daytona 500s Brickyard 400s Dale Jarrett 3 2 Jeff Gordon 3 5 Bill Elliott 2 1 Jimmie Johnson 2 4 Dale Earnhardt 1 1 Jamie McMurray 1 1 Kevin Harvick 1 2 Ryan Newman 1 1

Car Numbers that have produced three or more Daytona 500 victories:

Car Number – Drivers – (Years)

No. 43 – Richard Petty (1964, ’66, ’71, ’73, ’74, ’79, ‘81) No. 21 – Tiny Lund (1963), Cale Yarborough (1968), A.J. Foyt (1972), David Pearson (1976) and Trevor Bayne (2011) No. 28 – Fred Lorenzen (1965), Buddy Baker (1980), Cale Yarborough (1983 and 1984) and Davey Allison (1992) No. 4 – Ernie Irvan (1991), Sterling Marlin (1994 and 1995) No. 15 – Bobby Allison (1978), Michael Waltrip (2001 and 2003) No. 17 – Darrell Waltrip (1989), Matt Kenseth (2009 and 2012) No. 88 – Bobby Allison (1982), Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014) No. 24 – Jeff Gordon (1997, 1999 and 2005) No. 11 – Mario Andretti (1967), Cale Yarborough (1977), Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019)



Nine different manufacturers have won the Daytona 500, led by Chevrolet with 24 victories; followed by Ford (15), Dodge (four), Plymouth (four), Buick (three), Mercury (three), Oldsmobile (three), Pontiac (three) and Toyota (two).

with 24 victories; followed by (15), Dodge (four), Plymouth (four), Buick (three), Mercury (three), Oldsmobile (three), Pontiac (three) and (two). Drivers who have won the Daytona 500 in more than one car manufacturer:

Driver – Manufacturer (Number of wins in that manufacturer)

Richard Petty – Plymouth (3), Dodge (2), Oldsmobile (1) and Buick (1) Cale Yarborough – Chevrolet (2), Mercury (1) and Pontiac (1) Bobby Allison – Buick (2) and Ford (1) Dale Jarrett – Ford (2) and Chevrolet (1)



The driver with the all-time most Daytona 500 starts without a victory is Dave Marcis with 33 races; Martin Truex Jr. (15) leads all active drivers with the most Daytona 500 starts without a win.

with 33 races; (15) leads all active drivers with the most Daytona 500 starts without a win. Eight drivers made 10 or more attempts before their first Daytona 500 victory: Dale Earnhardt (19), Buddy Baker (18), Kurt Busch (16), Darrell Waltrip (16), Bobby Allison (14), Michael Waltrip (14) and Sterling Marlin (12) and Denny Hamlin (11).

Additional Finishing Positions

Dale Earnhardt leads the series in runner-up finishes in the Daytona 500 with five.

leads the series in runner-up finishes in the Daytona 500 with five. Kurt Busch leads all active drivers in the series in runner-up finishes in the Daytona 500 with three.

leads all active drivers in the series in runner-up finishes in the Daytona 500 with three. Dale Earnhardt leads the series in top-five finishes in the Daytona 500 with 12 top fives in his 23 Daytona 500 starts.



Additional Finishing Positions

Jimmie Johnson leads all active drivers in Daytona 500 top-five finishes with seven (Johnson is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen for ninth most-all-time).

leads all active drivers in Daytona 500 top-five finishes with seven (Johnson is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famer Fred Lorenzen for ninth most-all-time). Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty each posted a series-leading 16 top 10s in the Daytona 500.

and each posted a series-leading 16 top 10s in the Daytona 500. Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch lead all active drivers in Daytona 500 top-10 finishes with eight each.

and lead all active drivers in Daytona 500 top-10 finishes with eight each. Lee Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing positon with a 2.5 in two Daytona 500 appearances.

leads the NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing positon with a 2.5 in two Daytona 500 appearances. Denny Hamlin (13.2) has the best average finish among active drivers with more than one start; he has made 15 appearances in the Daytona 500.

Female Competitors

Danica Patrick on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2013 became the first female in NASCAR Cup Series history to win a pole for the Daytona 500 posting a speed of 196.434 mph.

on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2013 became the first female in NASCAR Cup Series history to win a pole for the Daytona 500 posting a speed of 196.434 mph. Janet Guthrie previously held the record for top starting position by a female NASCAR premier series driver, starting ninth twice in 1977 – at Talladega Superspeedway on Aug. 7, 1977 and at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 28, 1977.

previously held the record for top starting position by a female NASCAR premier series driver, starting ninth twice in 1977 – at Talladega Superspeedway on Aug. 7, 1977 and at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 28, 1977. In 2012, Danica Patrick became the third female driver to compete in a Daytona 500 joining Janet Guthrie and Shawna Robinson. Below are the previous female driver performances in the Daytona 500.

Race Season Driver Start Finish Daytona 500 1977 Janet Guthrie 39 12 Daytona 500 1980 Janet Guthrie 18 11 Daytona 500 2002 Shawna Robinson 36 24 Daytona 500 2012 Danica Patrick 29 38 Daytona 500 2013 Danica Patrick 1 8 Daytona 500 2014 Danica Patrick 27 40 Daytona 500 2015 Danica Patrick 20 21 Daytona 500 2016 Danica Patrick 16 35 Daytona 500 2017 Danica Patrick 12 33 Daytona 500 2018 Danica Patrick 28 35

Track / Daytona 500 Specific Stats

Denny Hamlin’s . 001-second margin of victory over Martin Truex Jr. in the 2016 Daytona 500 is the closest Daytona 500 finish and tied with Atlanta (3/12/2000) and Phoenix (3/13/2016) as the seventh closest MOV since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

001-second margin of victory over in the 2016 Daytona 500 is the closest Daytona 500 finish and tied with Atlanta (3/12/2000) and Phoenix (3/13/2016) as the seventh closest MOV since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993. Kevin Harvick’s . 020-second margin of victory over Mark Martin in the 2007 Daytona 500 is the 12th-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993, and the second closest in Daytona 500 history.

020-second margin of victory over in the 2007 Daytona 500 is the 12th-closest overall since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993, and the second closest in Daytona 500 history. Top five closest margins of victory in the Daytona 500:

Margin of Victory Winner Runner-Up Date 0.001 Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr Sunday, February 21, 2016 0.020 Kevin Harvick Mark Martin Sunday, February 18, 2007 0.092 Ryan Newman Kurt Busch Sunday, February 17, 2008 0.118 Trevor Bayne Carl Edwards Sunday, February 20, 2011 0.119 Jamie McMurray Dale Earnhardt Jr Sunday, February 14, 2010

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty has led the most laps in a single Daytona 500; leading 184 laps in the 1964 Daytona 500.

has led the most laps in a single Daytona 500; leading 184 laps in the 1964 Daytona 500. Among active drivers, Ryan Blaney has led the most laps in a single Daytona 500, when he led 118 laps in the 2018 Daytona 500.

has led the most laps in a single Daytona 500, when he led 118 laps in the 2018 Daytona 500. Kurt Busch (2017) and Austin Dillon (2018) have led the fewest laps in the Daytona 500 and won – both led just the final lap on their way to winning the Daytona 500.

(2017) and (2018) have led the fewest laps in the Daytona 500 and won – both led just the final lap on their way to winning the Daytona 500. The 2011 Daytona 500 had the most all-time lead changes with 74; which is 14 more than the race with the second-most lead changes – the 1974 Daytona 500 with 60 lead changes.

The 1964 Daytona 500 won by Richard Petty had the fewest lead changes with a mere six.

had the fewest lead changes with a mere six. 2011 Daytona 500 had the most all-time leaders with 22.

2011 Daytona 500 had the most all-time cautions with 16.

1968 and 2011 Daytona 500s had the most all-time Caution Laps with 60 laps each.

The Daytona 500 has finished under NASCAR Overtime conditions nine times: 2019, 2018, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2007, 2006 and 2005.

Due to the overtime rules in NASCAR, the longest Daytona 500 ever run was the 2010 and 2011 Daytona 500 races – both went 208 laps/520 miles – eight laps and 20 miles more than the scheduled distance.

The largest field to compete in the Daytona 500 was 68 cars in the 1960 race.



Additional Stats From Daytona International Speedway

History

Groundbreaking for Daytona International Speedway was Nov. 25, 1957. The soil underneath the banked corners was dug from the infield of the track and the hole filled with water. It is now known as Lake Lloyd.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona was a 100-mile qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20, 1959.

Richard Petty won his 200th career race on July 4, 1984 at Daytona.

won his 200th career race on July 4, 1984 at Daytona. Lights were installed in the spring of 1998. However, the July race was delayed until October that year due to thick smoke from wildfires. The second Daytona race has been scheduled for under the lights ever since.

The track underwent a repave in 2010.

2016 marked the next phase in the existence of Daytona International Speedway as the DAYTONA Rising project was completed, ushering in the first ‘motorsports stadium,’ a 400-million-dollar project.

Notebook

There have been 145 NASCAR Cup Series races since the track hosted its first race in 1959: 61 have been 500 miles, 57 were 400 miles and four 250 miles. There were also 23 qualifier races that were point races.

Fireball Roberts won the inaugural pole at Daytona in a Pontiac with a speed of 140.121 mph.

Bob Welborn won the first race at Daytona, the 100-mile qualifying race for the Daytona 500.

Fireball Roberts won the first 400-mile race at Daytona, the 1963 Firecracker 400.

A total of 62 different drivers have posted poles at Daytona in the NASCAR Cup Series.

A total of six active drivers have won their first career pole at Daytona – Chase Elliott (2016), Austin Dillon (2014), Paul Menard (2008), Kevin Harvick (2002), Jimmie Johnson (2002) and William Byron (2019).

(2016), (2014), (2008), (2002), (2002) and (2019). Cale Yarborough leads all drivers with 12 poles at Daytona – (D500 = 4; July Race = 8).

leads all drivers with 12 poles at Daytona – (D500 = 4; July Race = 8). Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott lead all active drivers with two poles each at Daytona.

and lead all active drivers with two poles each at Daytona. A total of 65 different drivers have won at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty with 10 points-paying victories at Daytona, leads the series.

with 10 points-paying victories at Daytona, leads the series. The Wood Brothers have won 15 races at Daytona, more than any other organization.

have won 15 races at Daytona, more than any other organization. 18 full-length races at Daytona have been won from the pole; most recent Dale Earnhardt Jr. (July, 2015).

NASCAR in Florida

There have been 399 NASCAR national series races among 10 tracks held in the state of Florida.

Tracks in Florida Track Name City Cup Xfinity Gander Truck Total Races First Year Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach 145 56 20 291 1959 Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead 21 25 24 76 1995 Daytona Beach & Road Course Daytona Beach 10 0 0 10 1949 Palm Beach Speedway W. Palm Beach 7 0 0 7 1952 Speedway Park Jacksonville 6 0 0 6 1951 Volusia County Speedway Barberville 0 4 0 4 1989 Walt Disney World Speedway Orlando 0 0 2 2 1997 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola 1 0 0 1 1953 Golden Gate Speedway Tampa 1 0 0 1 1963 Titusville-Cocoa Speedway Titusville 1 0 0 1 1957 TOTALS 192 85 46 399



NASCAR Drivers From Florida

A total of 183 drivers in NASCAR’s three national series have their home state recorded as Florida.

There have been 12 race winners with their home state recorded as Florida in NASCAR’s three national series; totaling 97 victories among them: